What will the weather be like on Christmas and New Year’s Eve? Weather forecast until the end of the year, by region

Meteorologists issued, on Monday, the forecast for the next two weeks, between December 18 and 31. According to ANM, the first days of the period will bring temperatures higher than normal for the date in the calendar, after which the thermal values ​​will fluctuate from one day to the next. Between December 22 and 26, both snow and rain are expected in most regions of the country.

Weather in Banat

At the beginning of the interval, daytime thermal values ​​will be higher than normal, so the average maximum will tend to 11…12 degrees on December 19 and 20, while average minimums of -2 will be recorded during the nights. ..0 degrees.

Between December 21 and 25, there will be oscillations of the thermal regime from one day to the next, the average of the maximums will be between 5 and 8 degrees, and that of the minimums between -1 and 2 degrees.

A warming of the weather will be possible on December 26 and 27, when the average daily values ​​could rise to 8…9 degrees, followed by a further decrease in them until the end of December to averages of 6 degrees. Throughout this interval, the average night temperatures will be around the freezing point (0 degrees).

During the period from December 22 to 26, precipitation will be temporarily reported, at first rain and then in the form of sleet and snow, but intervals with mixed precipitation will be possible after December 27.

The weather in Crisana

The beginning of the interval will begin with daytime temperatures higher than normal, so the average maximum will tend to 9…10 degrees on December 19 and 20, while during the nights average minimums of -2 will be recorded. .-1 degree.

Between December 21 and 25, there will be fluctuations in the thermal regime from one day to the next, the average highs will be between 3 and 6 degrees, and the lows between -2 and 1 degree.

A warming of the weather will be possible on December 26 and 27, when the average daily values ​​could rise to 7…8 degrees, followed by a further decrease until the end of December to averages of 4…5 degrees. Throughout this interval, the average night temperatures will be around the freezing point (0 degrees).

Precipitation will be reported temporarily between December 22 and 26, at first it will rain and then in the form of sleet and snow, but intervals with mixed precipitation will also be possible after December 27.

The weather in Transylvania

Daytime temperatures will gradually rise in the early days of the range from an average of 4 degrees on December 18 to an average of 9 degrees on December 20, while nights will be cold with average lows of -4… -2 degrees. Then, until the end of the year, there will be oscillations of the thermal regime from one interval to another, so the average of the maximums will be between 2 and 6 degrees, and that of the minimums between -4 and -1 degrees.

Between December 22 and 26, precipitation will be temporarily reported, at first rain then predominantly in the form of snow, but intervals with light mixed precipitation will also be possible after December 27.

Weather in Maramureș

Daytime temperatures will be gradually increasing in the first days of the interval from averages of 4…5 degrees on December 18, to an average of 8 degrees on December 20, while nights will be cold with average lows of -4…-1 degree. Then, until the end of the year, there will be oscillations of the thermal regime from one interval to another, so the average of the maximums will be between 2 and 5 degrees, and that of the minimums between -3 and 0 degrees.

Between December 22 and 26, there will be temporary precipitation, at first rain, then predominantly in the form of snow, but intervals with light mixed precipitation will also be possible after December 26.

Weather in Moldova

Until December 20, the daily temperature regime will be above the usual and will characterize warm weather, so the average maximum will be 10…11 degrees, with even slightly higher values ​​in the Subcarpathian area of ​​the region, while average minimums of -1…1 degrees will be recorded during the nights. Then, until the end of the year, there will be slight thermal alternations from one interval to another, so the average of the maximums will be between 4 and 8 degrees, and that of the minimums between -2 and 0 degrees.

Temporarily, light precipitation will be reported between December 23 and 25, at first rain, then in the form of sleet and snow, and after December 26 the chances of precipitation will be reduced.

Weather in Dobrogea

Daytime temperatures will be gradually increasing in the first days of the interval from an average of 8 degrees on December 18, to an average of 12 degrees on December 20, while during the nights average lows of 1 will be recorded. .3 degrees, slightly higher on the coast. Then, until the end of the year, there will be slight oscillations of the thermal regime from one interval to another, so the average of the maximums will be between 5 and 8 degrees, and that of the minimums between 0 and 4 degrees.

On the days of December 23 and 24, light precipitation will be temporarily reported, predominantly in the form of rain, and after December 24 the chances of precipitation will be reduced.

Weather in Muntenia

The daytime temperature will gradually increase in the first days of the interval from averages of 8…9 degrees on December 18, to an average of 11…12 degrees on December 20, even to slightly higher values ​​in subcarpathian area of ​​the region, while during the nights average minimums around -2 degrees will be recorded. Then, until the end of the year, there will be slight thermal alternations from one interval to another, so the average of the maximums will be between 6 and 9 degrees, and that of the minimums between -2 and 0 degrees.

On the days of December 23 and 24, light precipitation will be temporarily reported, predominantly in the form of rain, and after December 24 the chances of precipitation will be reduced.

Weather in OItenia

Until December 20, the daily temperature regime will be above the usual and will characterize a warm weather, so the average maximum will be 10…12 degrees, with even slightly higher values ​​in the Subcarpathian area of ​​the region, while average minimums of -2…0 degrees will be recorded during the nights. Then, until the end of the year, there will be slight thermal alternations from one interval to another, thus the average of the maximums will be between 6 and 10 degrees, and that of the minimums between -1 and 1 degree.

Temporarily light precipitation, predominantly in the form of rain, will be reported on December 23 and 24, but possibly in limited areas during December 29-31.

Mountain weather

Until December 20, the thermal regime will be above the usual and will characterize warm weather, so the average maximum will be 6…8 degrees, even with slightly higher values ​​at altitudes below 1500 m, during that during the nights average minimums of -2…2 degrees will be recorded. Then, during the period December 21-24, the temperature values ​​will gradually decrease, the maximum average will be between -5 and 0 degrees, and the minimum between -8 and -4 degrees. Later, until the end of the year, temperatures close to the normal for the period will be recorded, daytime averages of -2…2 degrees and nighttime averages of -6…-4 degrees.

In the period from December 22 to 26, precipitation will be reported, at first mainly in the form of sleet and snow, then only snow (generally moderate in quantity) and intervals with light snow will also be possible after December 26.

