What would happen if the Earth stopped rotating?

#happen #Earth #stopped #rotating

Earth. What would happen if the Earth suddenly stopped rotating? Photo: Republika Doc

REPUBLIKA KIDS — Hello Kids… For 24 hours, the earth we live on never stops spinning. The Earth rotates unchanged in the way the Solar System formed 4.6 billion years ago. But Kids, have you ever imagined what would happen if the Earth suddenly stopped spinning?

Quoted from Sputniknews, the Earth takes 23 hours and 56 minutes to complete its rotation and moves at a speed of around 1,100 mph, or 460 meters per second. Huge clouds of gas and dust collapse under their own gravity. When this process occurs, the clouds start to rotate and the Earth inherits this rotation until this moment and never stops rotating.

READ ALSO: How Long Does It Take for Sunlight to Reach Earth?

Scroll to read

Scroll to read

Scientists believe the Earth will stop spinning in 18.5 billion years. To give us an idea of ​​how terrifying it would be if the earth stopped spinning, imagine someone sitting in a car, driving it up to 100 miles per hour and then crashing it into another vehicle without wearing a seat belt.

Have you imagined it?

That’s what will happen to every living creature when the Earth stops rotating. US astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson estimates that if the Earth stopped spinning then everything on Earth would fly east at a speed of 460 meters per second.

READ ALSO: What is a planet and why can’t Pluto be called a planet?

If the Earth stopped spinning the world would be destroyed…

“).attr({

type: ‘text/javascript’,

src: ‘

}).prependTo(“head”);

if ($(“.instagram-media”).length > 0)

$(”