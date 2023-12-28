What Would Happen If the Earth Stopped Spinning?

#Happen #Earth #Stopped #Spinning

Novina Putri Bestari, CNBC Indonesia

Tech

Thursday, 12/28/2023 21:30 WIB

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Since childhood, we are told that the Earth rotates. Because it results in day and night until the change of day.

But what happens when the Earth stops rotating? One of the impacts can be directly felt by humans on this planet.

Those of you who usually walk on land will start to be thrown into the air. Based on Newton’s first law of inertia, humans would fly eastward at a speed of 1,040 miles per hour.

After being thrown, you will land but it will not be smooth. You will collide with land and water that can kill you.

Not all humans will experience the same impact. Those who live in Antarctica will survive and experience few bruises because the rotation axis is much smaller.

However, moving away from the polar region, for example latitude 89.9 degrees, they will feel a gradual change in momentum. Those living in Denmark or Australia will not survive.

Worse, humans who live far from the poles will be thrown and fly at hundreds of miles per hour.

The oceans will also be turbulent. Likewise, buildings and plants will be affected when the Earth stops rotating.

“Earth materials are strong when compressed but weak under pressure,” said Professor of Earth and environmental geosciences at Colgate University, Joseph Levy, quoted from Science Alert, Thursday (28/12/2023).

The earth stopping rotating will also have an impact on day and night conditions. Usually the change between day and night occurs within 12 hours.

Also Read:  A startup unveils its capsule for spectacular and luxurious trips to the gates of space

But when it stops rotating, some planets will experience endless nighttime. Lack of sunlight will kill many plants and freeze water.

Likewise, there are parts of the planet that are directly exposed to the Sun for six months. Sunlight will burn plants and evaporate water.

Watch the video below:

Video: Inaugurated by Jokowi, these are the benefits of 4G BTS in Talaud

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Index – Abroad – From January you can travel to Kenya without a visa
Index – Abroad – From January you can travel to Kenya without a visa
Posted on
Taxi drivers at Brussels airport strike due to mandatory Dutch exam | Economy
Taxi drivers at Brussels airport strike due to mandatory Dutch exam | Economy
Posted on
Japan sends a sniper to the moon
Japan sends a sniper to the moon
Posted on
Where did the Romanian Fleet go and how was it disposed of?
Where did the Romanian Fleet go and how was it disposed of?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News