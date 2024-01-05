What would the league rankings be like without VAR? Here are the results… – Last Minute Sports News

VAR (Video Assistant Referee) has been used in the Premier League since the 2019-2020 season. However, the use of VAR did not prevent controversy. There have been many controversial positions in the Premier League this season. Liverpool was the club that was hurt the most regarding VAR.

📈ENGLAND PREMIER LEAGUE SCORES📈

In the Tottenham – Liverpool match, although Luis Diaz’s goal was not offside, Liverpool’s goal was not awarded due to a misunderstanding between the referee and VAR officials. In the match where Liverpool hosted Arsenal and ended 1-1, there was no penalty decision despite Martin Odegaard stopping the ball with his hand in the penalty area. PMGOL, which is responsible for appointing referees to matches in England, apologized to Liverpool for the mistakes made.

The British press made a study about the rankings that would have occurred in the Premier League if there was no VAR at the end of the 20 weeks played this season.

In the rankings, Aston Villa was the leader with 46 points, Liverpool was second with 45 points, and Arsenal and Tottenham shared the 3rd and 4th places with 41 points each. Manchester City, which closed last season with 3 trophies, ranked 5th with 40 points, despite missing one match.

