What You Didn’t Learn About Asset Allocation》How does Jolie’s precautionary decision-making translate into an investment strategy? The importance of “asset allocation” in risk management | Fan News

Ever wonder how a Hollywood star brought global attention to breast cancer? On May 14, 2013, Angelina. Jolie published an article “My Medical Choices” in the New York Times, revealing the difficult decision she made to prevent breast and ovarian cancer: undergoing breast and ovary removal surgery. This move not only attracted global attention, but was also used as a cover story by Time magazine, calling it the “Angelina Effect.” Initially, people, especially in the Chinese community, were confused by her decision and thought it might be too radical. But when you look deeper, it turns out to be a well-thought-out risk management decision. As Wall Street trader Que Youshang stated in “Asset Allocation You Didn’t Learn: What Buffett is Doing Silently”, Jolie’s choice reflects superb risk control skills, even surpassing Buffett’s. Therefore, Jolie’s story not only teaches us important decisions about health, but also inspires how to actively face and manage risks in life.

Risks are bound to exist, choose to face them rather than avoid them

When Angelina. When Jolie decided to take early action to reduce her cancer risk, she may not have realized how her choice would inspire investors to think about risk management. Just like Jolie faced a cancer risk of up to 87% and chose surgery to reduce it to 5%, investors face similar choices in the face of stock market fluctuations. In Taiwan stocks, the prices of some stocks may even fall by 70% to 80%. At this time, will investors consider preventive measures? Jolie’s case shows that when faced with high risks, timely and strategic action is key.

Asset allocation reduces volatility, Jolie enlightens investment, and calm prevails over panic

In the world of investing, asset allocation is one such strategy. By diversifying across different types of assets, the volatility of a portfolio can be significantly reduced. Imagine if volatility could be controlled at 10% to 15%, investors would be less likely to panic sell at market troughs, thereby avoiding heavy losses. This is the risk management wisdom revealed by Julie: when faced with high risks, timely and strategic action is more important than passive waiting. This wisdom applies equally well in the world of investing, helping investors stay calm during market turmoil and make smarter decisions.

Risks are guarded and life investment remains invincible

Buffett believes that stock price volatility, such as standard deviation and beta value, does not represent risk, but for many investors, stock price fluctuations of 50% are a serious challenge. This is similar to Jolie’s situation when faced with an 87% risk of cancer, she chose the risk management measures she thought were most appropriate. Likewise, when investors face possible high price fluctuations, they must consider controlling risks beforehand rather than doing nothing afterwards. Just as Jolie makes decisions based on medical statistics, standard deviation also provides investors with a basis for predicting the range of fluctuations in their portfolios, helping them to implement appropriate risk control in advance.

Health and wealth are the same. Asset allocation is the key. Preventing disease is like preventing loss.

Wisdom in all aspects of life is often interconnected. Just as cancer prevention involves diet, exercise, maintaining mood, avoiding obesity, and smoking cessation and alcohol consumption, effective financial management also requires advance planning and risk control. This includes having the correct financial management concepts, choosing appropriate financial management tools and investment markets, in order to bring good results. Risk management for maintaining health and financial management follows the same logic. According to the World Health Organization, a large number of people die from breast cancer every year, and in Taiwan, many investors suffer losses in the investment market due to a lack of knowledge in risk management and asset allocation. Therefore, financial education is as important as health education. Many investors are like helpless boats in the stock market. If they can master the knowledge and application of asset allocation, it will be like receiving a medical test. Not only will they have the right to choose, but they will also be able to make steady profits in a volatile market and avoid being affected by market fluctuations. about. Understanding the theory and practice of asset allocation can give investors more choices in the market and increase the possibility of profit.

