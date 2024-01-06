What you need to know to bring your dog almost anywhere

#bring #dog

“Lately, I have had a lot of customers who came for muzzles, precisely because it is mandatory for metro transportation,” mentioned Carolanne Richard-Parent, director of a Pattes et Griffes store in Montreal, that we met. I also have a lot of customers who buy carrier bags to travel with their dog.”

Sophie Létourneau, co-owner of the Létourno boutique in Quebec, also sells soft carrying bags to slide under the plane seat for small dogs. “And to travel in the hold, you need a plastic carrier approved for the plane,” specifies Ms. Létourneau, who also sells calming treats in case of stress or motion sickness.

“We also have to be attentive to our dog,” adds Ms. Létourneau, while we can dress him in a small coat if he is cold in winter and in boots in summer, so as not to burn his paw pads.

Carolanne Richard-Parent, director of a Pattes et Griffes boutique, properly equipped Guss (a French spaniel) with a coat, muzzle and leash before entering the metro. Photo Simon Dessureault

The provincial regulation on the supervision of dogs dictates that they must be attached with a leash of maximum 1.85 m in public places.

And for dogs weighing 20 kg and more, this leash must be attached to a head harness (often called a halter) or a body harness, so a simple collar is not enough.

Dog regulations may differ from city to city, as municipalities have the choice to adopt stricter rules.

Pet dogs on the subway

Dogs have been allowed in the Montreal metro since October 2022, as part of a pilot project still underway by the Société de transport de Montréal (STM).

One dog per passenger is allowed from Monday to Friday from opening until 7 a.m., from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to closing. They are admitted all day on weekends and public holidays.

Carolanne Richard-Parent, director of a Pattes et Griffes boutique, is at Mont-Royal station with Guss, a French spaniel who has to wear his muzzle on the metro. Photo Simon Dessureault

STM regulations stipulate that dogs must be kept on a muzzle and on a leash (maximum length of 1.25 m) at all times.

Dogs cannot occupy seats or benches on the platforms.

A muzzle is mandatory for a dog to enter the Montreal metro. Photo Simon Dessureault

It is possible that the animal is not authorized in certain accesses of buildings not belonging to the STM.

Pitou has to go through customs!

Some countries require an export certificate before a dog can cross the border at customs, according to what Dr. Parthi Muthukumarasamy, executive director of the international programs branch of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, wrote to us ( the CFIA).

An export certificate contains information about the dog, its owner and the dog’s state of health.

“The content of the export certificate will be very different depending on the country of destination and its requirements,” also mentions Dr. Muthukumarasamy, while the certificate must be completed and signed by a Canadian veterinarian.

Upon returning to the border, dogs must be inspected by the CFIA or the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to see if they can enter Canada.