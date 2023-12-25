What’s Behind the Expensive Parts of Luxury Brands?

#Whats #Expensive #Parts #Luxury #Brands

The same part costs $2,500 at Rolls-Royce and $160 at BMW

It is a well-known fact among car enthusiasts that mechanically related models from different car manufacturers within the same group often share multiple components to optimize development and production costs. However, the difference in their price can be shocking.

An example of this is Rolls-Royce, which sells a steering wheel ribbon cable for $2,500, while the exact same part for a BMW 6-Series costs just $160. In this case, it’s a coiled wire inside the car’s steering column that allows electrical connections between the stationary part (the steering column) and the rotating part (the steering wheel) in the car. It is a vital component for functions such as the horn, airbag and other steering wheel mounted controls.

This particular story begins when the owner of a sleek and luxurious Rolls-Royce Wraith encountered a problem with the ribbon cable and the British brand’s service center offered him $2,500 to replace it. Most Rolls-Royce customers would probably pay the amount without a second thought, but this owner has other plans. He starts looking for a budget solution and finds it.

The Wraith owner comes across the same detail on the BMW 6-Series (F12 generation) that perfectly matches that of his Rolls-Royce. And so it saves $2,340. The photographic evidence was posted on Reddit, where the case sparked many comments. Most users applauded the inventive Wraith owner, and some even told of similar cases with other Rolls-Royce parts being replaced with the same BMW parts.

