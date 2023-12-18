What’s going on? They attacked pro-Iranian militias in Jordan

According to the Jordanian army, during the operation against arms and drug smugglers, one of the criminals’ vehicles – packed with explosives – was blown up.

The infiltrators crossed the border with, among other things, rocket launchers, anti-personnel mines and explosives, and after clashing with local security forces and injuring several of them, they fled back into Syria across the shared border.

Several similar incidents have occurred in recent weeks. During these, one Jordanian soldier and at least a dozen smugglers lost their lives.

According to Jordanian officials and their Western allies, the pro-Iranian Lebanese Shia militia Hezbollah, which controls southern Syria, is behind the increased drug and arms smuggling.

Jordan knows the country in the background. Iran funds these militias. These are hostile military actions against Jordan on its territory

– said former minister Szamih Májteh, who was informed about the developments by the authorities.

Iran and Hezbollah, however, claim that it is all a Western conspiracy. The leadership in Damascus denies that it has anything to do with the activities of the militias that enjoy the backing of the leadership in Tehran.

The Jordanian army said in a statement that it will continue to monitor the activities of these armed groups and prevent any attempt to undermine the kingdom’s national security.

In recent days, there has been a surge in operations, which have turned from infiltration and smuggling attempts into armed clashes to forcefully cross the border, targeting border guards

underlined the Jordanian army.

Last week, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi called on his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, to do more in Tehran to curb the militias it finances along the Syrian-Jordanian border.

Jordanian officials say Amman is considering pre-emptive strikes in Syria against militias it believes are responsible for drug smuggling and attempts to break through the border.

Cover image source: Getty Images

