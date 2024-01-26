What’s going on with Tesla? It’s not going well…

Tesla is a huge reference brand in the electric and non-electric vehicle segment. As such, it is also often the subject of articles for a variety of reasons. But, for the most attentive, there is something that is not right with Tesla! Is it a cause for concern?

Tesla loses 70 billion in a single day

In a scenario almost similar to what happens with cryptocurrencies, the electric vehicle giant Tesla fell by 12.13% in just one day and devalued by 26% in a few weeks. After all, in this “fall” of 12% (the lowest value since May 2023) Tesla lost 70 billion in one day.

Tesla has already admitted that it will sell fewer cars this year, but has also not presented any type of estimate.

It should be noted that Tesla has had double-digit growth in recent years, but such a scenario is becoming difficult to achieve. The slowdown in economic growth, the reduction in demand for electric cars and the increase in competition are challenges that the company will have to face, as reported by Jornal de Negócios.

The drop in shares is also penalizing other electric car manufacturers such as Rivian, which fell 2.22% and Lucid, which fell 5.67%.

As we mentioned here, Musk’s company still faces the challenge of losing its place as the world’s largest producer of electric cars to BYD. The Chinese company produced 3 million EVs in 2023, compared to Tesla’s 1.81 million. However, BYD includes 1.6 million electric cars and 1.4 million hybrid cars, so Tesla has some room to be on top.

