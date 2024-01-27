What’s next for apartment prices? Developers are sending a timid signal

#Whats #apartment #prices #Developers #sending #timid #signal

The Developers’ Mood Index is a survey of over two hundred companies on the market, conducted by Rednet, in which two questions are asked each month to industry companies: about the level of apartment sales and future price developments. They can choose three answers: expecting an increase, no change or a decrease.

In the reading for December the lowest since the beginning of the study, i.e. since May 2023, are both: the housing price change index and the sales pace change index. Moreover, the latter became negative for the first time.

Developer Sentiment Index. What’s next for apartment prices?

In the case of real estate prices, the percentage of developers expecting prices to remain at the same level has been increasing for months, while the number of companies expecting increases has been decreasing. In December, this trend became even stronger. – For the first time in the history of the index, we recorded answers that predict a decline in housing prices. Of course, there are few of them, but the very fact of their appearance deserves attention – points out Maciej Dymkowski, president of the website Tabofert.pl, which, together with Rednet, prepares the Index.

Dymkowski emphasizes that in December, over 60 percent expected price stabilization. surveyed developers, and 34 percent increases. He reminds that in the period May-August over 70% saw price increases. development companies, which shows how much the market situation has changed. Back in October, this percentage was 65%.

However, the president emphasizes that the decline in developers’ optimism is visible primarily in the second part of the index – regarding sales. – A drop in dynamics is expected by over 20%. respondents, an increase of just over 13%. However, over 60% expect the levels to be maintained. representatives of the development sector – points out.

He explains: – This is certainly the result of the end of the government program, many emerging questions about the shape of the new one, which is scheduled to start in the middle of the year at the earliest, as well as the oversold offer and the still insufficient supply of new apartments.

