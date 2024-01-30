What’s next for CPK? Maciej Wilk: The only sensible solution – return it by 2030.

#Whats #CPK #Maciej #Wilk #solution #return

Maciej Wilk recalled that the idea of ​​building a central airport for Poland in a location between Warsaw and Łódź appeared already in the 1970s. Later, subsequent ruling formations returned to him and commissioned reports and analyzes on this subject. In 2010, the first government of Donald Tusk commissioned an analytical study in which two variants were compared: the expansion of Chopin Airport in Warsaw’s Okęcie district or the construction of a completely new airport.

– The conclusions clearly indicate that a new one must be built (airport – ed.). There is even a strong opinion that abandoning this investment will have disastrous consequences for Polish air transport – says Wilk. – And finally, in 2015, Ewa Kopacz’s government adopted a development strategy for central Poland in the form of a resolution of the Council of Ministers, which includes a specific goal: to create a communication hub between Warsaw and Łódź, which is simply called the Central Airport.

According to the expert, the construction of a central airport for Poland had a chance to become a cross-party project, but Law and Justice politicized it during its rule, which is why today it is perceived through the prism of one party’s vision.

– It was also a mistake to add a railway component to the Central Airport – all ten spokes spreading throughout Poland – and to rename the whole thing to the Central Communication Port. Suddenly, a project worth PLN 40 billion turned into a project worth PLN 300 billion, and people often associate these hundreds of billions with the airport itself – notes Wilk.

According to Wilk, Poles “are the only ones in the region of Central and Eastern Europe who have the potential to implement a project such as CPK – an air transfer hub for the entire region -.” – We have sufficient population and economic resources, we have a functioning transfer hub in Okęcie, we have our own airlines. All these are favorable conditions for a project such as CPK in Poland to be successful – says the expert.

Wilk, referring to his experience as vice-president of LOT Polish Airlines, also emphasized the limitations resulting from the location and capacity of the capital’s Chopin Airport, the expansion of which is proposed by some experts opposed to the construction of the CPK. – (…) We saw the wall approaching: capacity limits at Chopin Airport. We started to suffocate there. And it was LOT that sent a signal to Morawiecki, who was then writing his Responsible Development Strategy, to include the idea of ​​building a new air hub for Poland.

Gazeta.pl’s interlocutor noted that only 600 flight operations can be carried out at Chopin Airport. This results directly from the environmental decision. According to him, infrastructural limitations also play an important role. – The baggage sorting room has a maximum capacity of 1,800 suitcases per hour, which means that the airport’s maximum capacity is approximately 22 million passengers per year. It’s tight there, he points out.

According to Wilk, Okęcie’s capacity can be increased by several million passengers at most. In turn, building a new runway at the Warsaw airport would only make sense if the nearby S2 expressway was hidden in a tunnel. – These are billions and an undertaking that will last at least a decade – he says. As he adds, if someone took up this task and successfully completed it, the capacity of Chopin Airport would increase to over a thousand operations per day. This would require changing the environmental decision – and in practice this is impossible, considering the location of Okęcie. Once located on the outskirts of Warsaw, today it is surrounded by residential estates.

– I don’t know if it would be possible to change the environmental decision for Chopin Airport, maybe after a few years of struggle it would somehow pass, but then the issue of noise compensation arises – potentially multi-billion zlotys – because other areas of Warsaw would certainly be included in the airport’s impact zone – notes Wilk.

The expert agreed with Maciej Lasek that Okęcie “theoretically could be expanded” from the current 20 million passengers a year to 27 million. However, as he argues, this will not be enough in the next few years – if the requests of all airlines submitted for 2024 were implemented, 23 million passengers would fly from Chopin Airport annually, and forecasts indicate an increase in passenger flows.

Referring to the concept of the Warsaw-Modlin-Radom three-port, which Maciej Lasek speaks favorably about, Wilk noted that no airlines would decide to fly from Modlin because “it is de facto a private farm of Ryanair, which will pay PLN 6 for each additional passenger there.” PLN, and each new operator will start from PLN 28.

A possible solution to the problem of domination by one airline and attempts to expand Modlin are, according to the expert, also doomed to failure, because the Modlin airport area borders Natura 2000 areas, and the environmental decision allows only 66 flights a day.

– The Civil Aviation Office’s forecast for 2040 indicates traffic in the Warsaw-Łódź agglomeration at the level of 45 million passengers per year. Today, the capacity of the three Warsaw-Modlin-Radom airports is 28 million annually. Even if we add PLN 7 million to Chopin and PLN 4 million to Modlin – because we will modernize both airports – we are at the level of PLN 39 million. Not enough – concludes Wilk.

In his opinion, the “only sensible solution” is to accelerate efforts to put the CPK into operation in 2030. Wilk sees an opportunity for the new government plenipotentiary here.

However, as he adds, he is concerned that “the plan now is to cover the CPK project with tons of new analyses, to do these analyzes until the end of the term and, as a result, to drown the project.”

