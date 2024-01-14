What’s next for Steiner? Demanding daughter

#Whats #Steiner #Demanding #daughter

Günther Steiner spoke out on Saturday for the first time since leaving Haas. Of course, it was also about his future. But the South Tyrolean admitted that he is in no hurry.

“I don’t know whether Formula 1 wants me,” he said. «In our situation, I’m in no hurry. There are always people who will see me in Formula 1; I met a lot of people and made a lot of friends. If there is something interesting that challenges me, yes, but just looking for a job to stay in Formula 1 is not what I want.”

He now wanted to “just relax a little,” explained Steiner. «It’s been 10 hard years and I still have a lot to do – there’s a lot of cleaning to do at home. It’s also good to stay with the family because my daughter is 14 years old and she is quite demanding.”

He certainly hasn’t lost his sense of humor: “Managing that seems to be more difficult at the moment than running an F1 team, so I’ll be doing that for a few more months.”