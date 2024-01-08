‘What’s Steijn doing there?!’

Kenneth Perez finds it incomprehensible that Maurice Steijn was featured in the RTL program on Sunday evening Beau’s House. In conversation with Beau van Erven Dorens, the fifty-year-old trainer looked back in detail on his turbulent period at Ajax. Perez believes that Steijn should not have told his story in an entertainment program.

While Steijn looked back on his failed adventure for the first time in an interview in De Telegraaf just before New Year’s Eve, he told his story on screen for the first time at Casa Di Beau. “What does Maurice Steijn want in an entertainment program? Shouldn’t he tell his story in a football-related magazine? I read the headline of an article about his daughter. Who cares?!”, said Perez. Football talk.

“I don’t understand why you do your thing in such a program if you want to remain active in football,” Perez continues. “I find that strange. I don’t understand it at all. What unpleasant thing has he experienced? Isn’t it a success story that he became Ajax coach?”

Tablemates Sjoerd Mossou and Martijn Krabbendam understand that Steijn has chosen to participate in the program. “Then you participate in such a program and it is about your daughter who has gained more followers. Seriously…” Perez once again expresses his incomprehension. “You are a football coach, a serious football coach! I don’t understand him. I really don’t. I think he should tell his story in a serious program or serious newspaper.”

