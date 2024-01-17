What’s the deal with “men’s cold”? Immunologist explains

#Whats #deal #mens #cold #Immunologist #explains

Are men sick more often than women? And is there really a “man’s cold”? An immunologist shows how much and why gender influences the immune system.

Men* suffer more from colds or flu than women – or are they particularly nostalgic when they are sick? The latter is repeatedly suggested by sarcastic terms such as “man’s cold”.

In an interview with Apotheker Umschau, immunologist Martina Prelog explains how the immune systems of men and women differ. She is a specialist in pediatric and adolescent medicine and heads the special immunology laboratory working group in the pediatric and polyclinic at the Würzburg University Hospital.

“Men’s cold”: Why men get sick more easily

The expert admits that the phenomenon of “men’s cold” is also linked to social assumptions and subjective perception related. “Men subjectively evaluate it differently than women when they have a cold or flu, and often express the symptoms more strongly,” says the expert.

Nevertheless, according to Prelog, men also become objective get sick more easily and catch yourself frequent infections such as viral diseases, bacterial diseases and fungal diseases. In addition, they would often become more seriously ill than women with the same infection. “With COVID-19, for example, men are 1.7 times more likely to end up in the intensive care unit and their mortality is 1.3 times higher than for women,” explains the immunologist. “Hepatitis B and C infections are also more severe in men.” The differences can be seen Differences in the immune system lead back.

Immunologist: Women have “significantly better immune systems”

According to the expert, the male immune system works differently than the female one. Women would a “significantly better immune system” until menopause which, among other things, fights infections more aggressively.

But Prelog admits that this is also the case Disadvantages This means that women are more likely to suffer from excessive immune reactions, which can trigger autoimmune diseases and chronic inflammatory diseases.

The different immune response has different causes. The immunologist refers to this, among other things second X chromosomethat women have. This would contain many genes for immune-relevant factors, for example for recognizing viruses. According to current knowledge, the second chromosome is partially active in many women. “The involvement of the second X chromosome explains the better immune response and defense mechanisms in women,” said the expert.

Guilty of men’s cold? Testosterone inhibits immune response

But hormones also influence the immune system. Estrogen for example, ensure more antibodies and stimulate inflammatory factors and messengers. The immunologist suspects that they are intended to strengthen women of childbearing age so that they can survive pregnancies well. After menopause, hormone levels drop and illnesses in women increase.

The male sex hormone Testosterone On the other hand, it would tend to inhibit the immune response. “It limits the function of natural killer cells – special defense cells in the fight against viral diseases, for example,” explains Prelog.

Also important factors: “men’s jobs” and lifestyle

Also certain “typical male jobs“ could harm the immune system because workers in them are exposed to certain environmental substances such as fine dust.

Finally, the immunologist points out one last, “very important” factor: the lifestyle. On average, men not only eat worse than women, but also tend to eat more smoke and Alcohol drink. Nicotine can massively weaken the immune system, as Prelog emphasizes with reference to studies. Alcohol, in turn, damages the liver, which is important for metabolism and therefore for the immune system.

*meaning biological gender

Sources used: pharmacy magazine

Please read our health information.

** Links to sources marked with ** or underlined in orange are partly partner links: If you buy here, you are actively supporting Utopia.de, because we then receive a small part of the sales proceeds. More info.

Do you like this post?

Thank you for your vote!