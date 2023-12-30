What’s the latest with Jordan Montgomery on the market?

#Whats #latest #Jordan #Montgomery #market

Although the Mets did not win the bid for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, it is still unclear whether New York will go after Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell, according to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo and MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Despite that, there is still belief that the Mets would make an impact move, with Heyman writing in the New York Post that it is worth considering whether team owner Steve Cohen will put a competitive team on the field in the final year. of Pete Alonso under contract. Heyman adds that New York made “a great effort” to sign Yamamoto, but that the Japanese right-hander may have preferred to pitch on the West Coast. He adds that the Phillies made “a real attempt” to sign Yamamoto and would still try to sign Snell or Montgomery.

In an interview on MLB Network, Heyman stated that the Red Sox, Phillies, Giants and Angels also have their sights on Montgomery, adding that a return of the left-hander to the Yankees is “a possibility” and that the Bronx Bombers would like that, if feasible.

As for Snell, Heyman says that the Angels and Giants “make more sense” when it comes to the also left-handed player, and that he does not envision Los Angeles-Anaheim offering more money than San Francisco.

Also Read:  Rafael Nadal landed and trained for the first time in Brisbane

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Arrests after 32-year-old shot in Duisburg – News – WDR – News
Arrests after 32-year-old shot in Duisburg – News – WDR – News
Posted on
showed how the Ukrainians killed the most modern Russian tank with a tiny drone
showed how the Ukrainians killed the most modern Russian tank with a tiny drone
Posted on
Wall Street ends year in ‘red’ with cryptocurrencies in loss
Wall Street ends year in ‘red’ with cryptocurrencies in loss
Posted on
This is when the Xiaomi 14 may debut in Europe
This is when the Xiaomi 14 may debut in Europe
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News