What’s the latest with Jordan Montgomery on the market?

Although the Mets did not win the bid for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, it is still unclear whether New York will go after Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell, according to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo and MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Despite that, there is still belief that the Mets would make an impact move, with Heyman writing in the New York Post that it is worth considering whether team owner Steve Cohen will put a competitive team on the field in the final year. of Pete Alonso under contract. Heyman adds that New York made “a great effort” to sign Yamamoto, but that the Japanese right-hander may have preferred to pitch on the West Coast. He adds that the Phillies made “a real attempt” to sign Yamamoto and would still try to sign Snell or Montgomery.

In an interview on MLB Network, Heyman stated that the Red Sox, Phillies, Giants and Angels also have their sights on Montgomery, adding that a return of the left-hander to the Yankees is “a possibility” and that the Bronx Bombers would like that, if feasible.

As for Snell, Heyman says that the Angels and Giants “make more sense” when it comes to the also left-handed player, and that he does not envision Los Angeles-Anaheim offering more money than San Francisco.