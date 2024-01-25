What’s Wrong with Boeing? This time the plane’s nose wheel suddenly fell off

#Whats #Wrong #Boeing #time #planes #nose #wheel #suddenly #fell

Atlanta

Airplane manufacturer Boeing is back in the public spotlight. This time, the nose wheel of a Boeing 757 operated by Delta Airlines suddenly came off.

Boeing was again involved in an incident. Delta Airlines’ Boeing 757 suddenly had its nose wheel come off.

The wheel came off and rolled as the plane prepared to take off last weekend from Atlanta international airport, United States.

The incident was disclosed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). After this incident, there has been no official response from Boeing.

Based on a report, Wednesday (24/1/2024), the nose wheel accident on Saturday occurred amidst strict supervision of the aircraft manufacturer by the FAA.

As is known, the Boeing plane also experienced an explosion in the air on the plane’s emergency door panel, which caused Alaska Airlines to make an emergency landing.

In fact, the airline’s Boeing 737 MAX 9 is only 8 weeks old. No one was seriously injured in the explosion. But the FAA halted production of 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9s after the January 5 incident.

According to a preliminary FAA notice filed Monday documenting the removal of the 757’s nose gear, none of the 184 passengers or six crew members were injured in the incident that occurred at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The report said the plane was lined up and waiting to take off when “its nose gear came loose and it rolled down a hill.”

According to a New York Times report, the plane was scheduled for a flight to Bogota, Colombia, when the crash occurred, and a Delta spokesperson said the passengers were transferred to a replacement flight.

Also Read:  5 Facts about the Murder of Imam Hassan Sharif at the Newark New Jersey Mosque

The newspaper said Boeing declined to comment and directed questions to the airline. The FAA told the newspaper it was continuing its investigation into the incident.

—–

This article was published on CNBC Indonesia.

Watch the Video “US Regulators Intervene After Alaska Airlines Window Takes Off in the Air”

(wsw/wsw)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Governor’s action is an insult to the legislature-VD Satheesan|Manorama News|Manorama Online|Breaking News|Latest news
Governor’s action is an insult to the legislature-VD Satheesan|Manorama News|Manorama Online|Breaking News|Latest news
Posted on
Higher salaries for budget workers. The government wants to increase the levies again, less than a month after the last increase
Higher salaries for budget workers. The government wants to increase the levies again, less than a month after the last increase
Posted on
Colo Colo declines to go for a 9 as reinforcement and goes for another central defender
Colo Colo declines to go for a 9 as reinforcement and goes for another central defender
Posted on
Regional Health Manager posed as a patient: she found doctors who mistreated, slept or ate during work hours in Lambayeque
Regional Health Manager posed as a patient: she found doctors who mistreated, slept or ate during work hours in Lambayeque
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News