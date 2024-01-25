What’s Wrong with Boeing? This time the plane’s nose wheel suddenly fell off

#Whats #Wrong #Boeing #time #planes #nose #wheel #suddenly #fell

Airplane manufacturer Boeing is back in the public spotlight. This time, the nose wheel of a Boeing 757 operated by Delta Airlines suddenly came off.

The wheel came off and rolled as the plane prepared to take off last weekend from Atlanta international airport, United States.

The incident was disclosed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). After this incident, there has been no official response from Boeing.

Based on a report, Wednesday (24/1/2024), the nose wheel accident on Saturday occurred amidst strict supervision of the aircraft manufacturer by the FAA.

As is known, the Boeing plane also experienced an explosion in the air on the plane’s emergency door panel, which caused Alaska Airlines to make an emergency landing.

In fact, the airline’s Boeing 737 MAX 9 is only 8 weeks old. No one was seriously injured in the explosion. But the FAA halted production of 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9s after the January 5 incident.

According to a preliminary FAA notice filed Monday documenting the removal of the 757’s nose gear, none of the 184 passengers or six crew members were injured in the incident that occurred at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The report said the plane was lined up and waiting to take off when “its nose gear came loose and it rolled down a hill.”

According to a New York Times report, the plane was scheduled for a flight to Bogota, Colombia, when the crash occurred, and a Delta spokesperson said the passengers were transferred to a replacement flight.

The newspaper said Boeing declined to comment and directed questions to the airline. The FAA told the newspaper it was continuing its investigation into the incident.

