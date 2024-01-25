WhatsApp comes with a striking feature: chatting with users of other apps

#WhatsApp #striking #feature #chatting #users #apps

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let you chat with users of other messaging apps, such as Telegram and Signal. You do not need to have an account in those other apps. This new option has appeared in the test version of WhatsApp for the iPhone.

The latest test version of WhatsApp for iOS includes the new ‘Third-party chats’ section. This gives WhatsApp users access to their incoming chat conversations from users of other messaging apps, such as Telegram and Discord.

The section is still hidden in the new iOS beta version of WhatsApp for the time being, reports WABetaInfo. It is currently not being tested on Android.

Obligation to cooperate

With this new component, WhatsApp hopes to soon comply with the new EU regulation DMA, which obliges large platforms to interoperability. This means that they have to work well with competitors. European users will have the opportunity to communicate with users of other apps within their own favorite app. For example, as a Telegram user you can send a message to a WhatsApp user, without having to have a WhatsApp account yourself. The apps must also maintain end-to-end encryption.

Users must manually enable these third-party chats themselves and can also opt out. More details about the introduction are still pending, but WhatsApp seems to want to be ready in time. WhatsApp therefore has a dominant position on the chat market and must therefore comply with the strictest rules of the DMA.

Should Apple also cooperate?

The question remains whether Apple’s messaging app iMessage must also meet this obligation in the EU. Brussels is still investigating whether the number of active users of iMessage is large enough so that the service can be seen as a so-called gatekeeper according to the DMA. The European Commission will make a final decision on this next month.

