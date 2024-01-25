WhatsApp opens the app for other chat services

#WhatsApp #opens #app #chat #services

WhatsApp accepts its role as ‘gatekeeper’ in the EU and launches the first beta version where you can integrate external chat services.

After an initial notification for third party chats appeared in an early beta last year, WABetaInfo has now gotten a first look at the service. From now on, a separate group will appear in the list of chat messages where you can find all external chat messages.

Android users will have to wait a while before testing, but a limited group of iPhone app testers already have the function on board today via TestFlight. The latest version, update 24.2.10.72, includes the external chats.

If the external chat service uses end-to-end encryption, WhatsApp must also comply with that protocol.

The European Commission has appointed six gatekeepers in the context of the Digital Markets Act (DMA). These are companies that, according to the EU, are responsible for so-called core platform services. Within the messaging platforms, only WhatsApp and Messenger are the gatekeepers for the time being. Apple’s iMessage is still being analyzed to see if it belongs on the list or not.

A gatekeeper must make its platform available to third parties to guarantee fair competition. If they fail to do so, the commission can impose fines of up to ten percent of global turnover. In the case of repeated infringements, this can even increase to twenty percent. The list of gatekeepers is not definitive. There is a chance that Europe will see even more companies as gatekeepers in the coming months or years.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp announced that it was working on an AirDrop feature. From now on you can also send voice messages in Channels and create polls. Channel administrators are able to share polls in the chat to which followers can respond.