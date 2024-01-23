WhatsApp | What requirements do you need before January 31 | SPORT-PLAY

#WhatsApp #requirements #January #SPORTPLAY

WhatsApp continues to be one of the most used applications daily on Android and iPhone devices. In its most recent version, you can use the option to add stickers to any image without having to download other applications, send voice notes just once, and change the color of notifications or messages.

LOOK: The guide to sharing files on WhatsApp without sending them through a chat

Although these modifications are made gradually, there are a series of requirements that you must meet if you use WhatsApp permanently. In addition to complying with all the rules and conditions, your device must have certain details so that you can chat without problems.

SEE ALSO: These cell phones will be left without WhatsApp on January 31, 2024

If you don’t know everything, then here we inform you what all the requirements of the Meta app are and what you should do if you are missing one.

Requirements to use WhatsApp today

In the case of Android devices, you must have Android version 5.0 or higher. Otherwise, you will receive a notification on WhatsApp and will be reminded several times to update your smartphone.

To be able to update an Android device you just have to go to Settings, then click on “System and updates”.

Inside there, click on “Software Update” and that’s it. Your terminal will start searching if there is a new operating system.

If you do not find it, you will have to change your cell phone to continue using WhatsApp, or else it will not be compatible in a short time.

In the case of iPhone devices, the WhatsApp page informs that you must have iOS 12 and later versions.

If your Apple cell phone is left on iOS 11, your account may be closed at some point due to lack of update.

To download the most recent version of iOS you must go to Settings, General, and press “Software Update”.

When you do, your terminal will start searching if there is a new operating system. Like Android, if you don’t find one, you simply have to change devices.

Why your WhatsApp account will be suspended on January 31

You should never spam or send a message to all your friends at the same time. This could compromise your account and WhatsApp may close it or temporarily sanction you. Be very careful.

In the event that you send massive messages and a large number of people end up blocking you, you will also be sanctioned for a reasonable period of time, it is even possible that you will be banned for carrying out an activity not contemplated in WhatsApp regulations.

Sending adult content is also strictly prohibited on WhatsApp. That means that if you send this type of file in the app, it can cost you your conversations.

How to use WhatsApp on a non-compatible cell phone this 2024

The first thing you should take into account is to know if your mobile device will be left without WhatsApp in 2024.

Remember that those who have Android 5.0 or lower will be penalized.

While in the case of iPhones, those with iOS 12 or lower will also have their use restricted.

Once you have checked what operating system your smartphone has, then it is time to download WhatsApp.

To do so simply follow this link to the official app.

Click where it says “Install the package” and you will be able to have the APK.

Now just install it and go. Remember to press the “Update” button.

That way your device will be able to recognize your terminal and you will start chatting with everyone.

Did you like this new information about WhatsApp? Did you learn a useful trick? This application is full of ‘secrets’, codes, shortcuts and new tools that you can continue trying and you will only need to enter the following link for more WhatsApp notes in Depor, and that’s it. What are you waiting for?