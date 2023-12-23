When 1,000 Illegal Immigrants Arrested in Kuala Lumpur

#Illegal #Immigrants #Arrested #Kuala #Lumpur

The Malaysian government carried out a massive operation to catch illegal immigrants. More than 1,000 people were arrested from the operation in the Neighboring State.

The operation involved more than 1,000 personnel. The Malaysian government is trying to eradicate criminal activities involving foreign nationals who are illegal immigrants.

Over 1,000 Illegal Immigrants Arrested

As reported by Malay Mail and The Star, Saturday (23/12/2023), the large-scale operation was focused on an area called Jalan Silang and the area around Kota Raya – both of which are in the capital Kuala Lumpur – on Thursday ( 12/21) local time.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Commissioner Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid stated that more than 60 locations in the two areas underwent inspections in the joint operation, which was spearheaded by the Bukit Aman Department of Internal Security and Public Order.

The operation was carried out by 1,138 personnel, including from the General Operations Forces Central Brigade, Federal Reserve Unit, Customs Department, Immigration Department and Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

“We detained more than 1,101 foreign nationals without valid documents from various countries, including two children,” Allaudeen said at a press conference, as reported by Bernama news agency.

He said several people tried to escape, but were caught because a good blockade had been carried out in the area.

“They were detained for various immigration violations,” he said, while stating that the foreigners who were arrested would be handed over to the Immigration Department for follow-up.

Smuggled Goods Worth Hundreds of Millions Confiscated

Allaudeen said the majority of the detained foreigners worked and lived in the area, while some were in the area for other purposes. He said the operation was aimed at exposing criminal activity around the area and the Kota Raya complex, especially involving foreigners.

“This operation also focuses on limiting unhealthy activities in the area. The police will always carry out similar integrated operations from time to time to ensure Kuala Lumpur is free from illegal immigrants,” he stressed.

In his statement, Allaudeen added that confiscation was also carried out on smuggled goods with a total value of 104,530 Ringgit or the equivalent of Rp. 347.2 million. The smuggled goods included 100 cartons of cigarettes, 80 cartons of alcoholic drinks and illegal drugs which were brought into Malaysia without approval from the Ministry of Health.

“The illegal drugs mostly come from Nepal and Bangladesh, which were brought in without permission from the Ministry of Health. We will investigate further how they smuggled these goods into our country,” said Allaudeen.

He added that the illegal drugs were sold to other foreigners and confiscated from premises converted into mini-clinics for foreigners.

