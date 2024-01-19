#massive #earthquake #occur #Romania

The seismologist Gheorghe Mărmureanu announced when a massive earthquake will occur in Romania, but also how many earthquakes will occur in our country in 2024.

Gheorghe Mărmureanu, about the great earthquake. Recently, Romania has been rocked by several earthquakes, and people fear that a massive earthquake could occur in the near future. Even on December 31, 2023, at 03:10:39 (local time of Romania), an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.4 on the Richter scale occurred in the seismic zone of Vrancea, Buzau county, at a depth of 97.8 km.

The year 2024 came with several earthquakes, which took place on January 2, 10, 11, 14, 15 and 16. Seismologist Gheorghe Mărmureanu declared that Romanians do not need to worry, at the moment. He said a massive earthquake could occur in 20 years.

When there will be a massive earthquake in Romania

“There is no need to panic, stay calm! About five years from now, there will be no earthquakes of high intensity, which would endanger Romania, even if there are bigger ones in the world. Even from Turkey, a strong seismic zone, there is no danger. No earthquake from the Turkish side crossed the Black Sea. Frost has nothing to do with earthquakes, as is believed. Strong earthquakes are at very great depths, over 90 kilometers, as was the one in 1977, with a magnitude of 7.4 degrees on the Richter scale, and which caused over 1,500 victims”, explained Mărmureanu.

When a massive earthquake will occur in Romania. Photo source: Dreamstime.com

Watch out for the red dot blocks

Recently, Sofia Vicoveanca admitted that she lives in an old block, in Suceava, with a major seismic risk of collapse in case of an earthquake and that she was taught what to do in case of an earthquake. The seismologist declared that the blocks with the red dot are not to be played with and that Romanians must be very careful.

“It’s no play, no kidding with these red dot blocks! There are few left in the whole country, a large part of the tenants have left these buildings, especially in the Lipscani area. Such a bloc must be seriously strengthened. There are about five more years in which no large earthquakes will be recorded in Romania, according to some statistics, but even these calculations are sometimes uncertain. What else is safe in this world?! However, there would still be time for consolidation and for verifying the structure”, Gheorghe Mărmureanu also declared.

How many earthquakes will occur in 2024. Gheorghe Mărmureanu warns Romanians. Photo source: INFP

The safest neighborhoods

Mărmureanu also announced which are the safest neighborhoods in Bucharest in case of an earthquake. The Pantelimon neighborhood could collapse first, the specialist said.

“The Pantelimon neighborhood seems the most unsafe to me, especially since very tall blocks of flats, even 14 floors, have been built here. The land is not very good for such tall buildings. And the area between Piața Romană and Unirii, including Lipscani, is clearly the most exposed. There are very old buildings here, some of them have been consolidated. But an old building, which goes through several big earthquakes, like the one in 1940, then the one in 1977, then small but numerous ones, can no longer be so safe. Experts need to check again. The safest and which I don’t think will cause problems are the Militari, Drumul Taberei and Dristor neighborhoods. Here it was built more seriously, plus there are also many blocks with 4 floors. I am also sitting in one of them”, listed the seismologist, according to RTV.