When a new car cost $4,995

Nostalgia on Wheels: When a New LADA Cost Less Than a Set of Today’s Tires

Imagine a time when buying a new car for $4,995 was not only possible, but also a reality in Quebec. Thanks to the Dan Pub Vintage TikTok account, we have the unique opportunity to go back in time and relive this fascinating era through an advertisement from the LADA brand.

In this time capsule, we discover a bygone era when LADA, an almost forgotten brand today, was all the rage in Quebec. With an attractive offer – a new car at the price of a used car – LADA briefly but intensely marked the Quebec automotive landscape. Guaranteed for 3 years or 72 km, this car was a golden deal for its time.

The ad, with its old-fashioned charm and promises of a bygone era, is a treasure trove for fans of vintage and automotive history. It transports us to a Quebec where new cars were accessible. And what about the Harold et Réal Auto LADA garage, far from the current reality of dealerships.