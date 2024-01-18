When and at what time is the Galatasaray Ziraat Turkish Cup match? Will the Galatasaray-Ümraniyespor match be broadcast unencrypted, on which channel?

#time #Galatasaray #Ziraat #Turkish #Cup #match #GalatasarayÜmraniyespor #match #broadcast #unencrypted #channel

Galatasaray and Ümraniyespor faced each other in the 5th round match of the Ziraat Turkish Cup. The yellow-red team won the match played at RAMS Park 4-1 and qualified for the last 16 rounds.

Ümraniyespor took the lead with Barış Alper’s own goal in the 23rd minute. Galatasaray’s goals came from Barış Alper in the 33rd minute, Tete in the 42nd minute, Abdülkerim Bardakcı in the 57th minute and Halil Dervişoğlu from the penalty spot in the 87th minute.

Ümraniyespor’s Siraçhan Nas received a red card in the 67th minute for a double yellow and left his team with 10 men.

GALATASARAY 4-1 ÜMRANİYESPOR

GOAL: 23′ Barış Alper (KK), 33′ Barış Alper, 43′ Tete, 57′ Abdülkerim, 87′ Halil (P)

RED CARD: 67′ Siraçhan

First half result: 2-1

TOP 11’S

Galatasaray: Günay, Kazımcan, Abdülkerim, Nelson, Barış Alper, Berkan, Kerem Demirbay, Tete, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Eyüp Aydın, Halil

Umraniyespor: Abdulsamed, Glumac, Cavare, Mustafa, Hasan, Şiraçhan, Serkan, Diniyev, Emre Demir, Uğur Kaan, Ayman

Minutes from the match (First half)

In the 6th minute, Barış Alper Yılmaz from the right side entered the penalty area with the ball and crossed the ball to the far post. Kerem Aktürkoğlu’s volley shot without waiting, the ball hit the ground and went out over the post.

In the 13th minute, Kerem Demirbay took a free kick from the point overlooking the goal, but goalkeeper Abdulsamed had difficulty deflecting the ball to the corner.

In the 19th minute, Eyüp Aydın hit Berkan Kutlu’s pass from the left side behind the penalty point and the ball went out over the goal.

In the 3rd minute, the ball was turned into the penalty area by Bouali from the right side and Barış Alper Yılmaz’s backhand shot in front of the goal went into the net. 0-1

In the 33rd minute, Kerem Demirbay’s cross from the left side into the penalty area was hit by Barış Alper Yılmaz, who rose well at the penalty point, and the leather ball hit the net. 1-1

In the 43rd minute, Kerem Demirbay, who came down to the penalty area from the left side and landed on the last line, turned the ball in front of the goal, and Tete touched the ball and it went into the net. 2-1

Minutes from the match (Second half)

In the 51st minute, Kerem Aktürkoğlu received the ball in the penalty area and his hard shot hit the crossbar and went out.

In the 57th minute, Kerem Demirbay’s free kick hit Abdülkerim Bardakcı’s header from the right crossbar in the penalty area, and the ball went into the net. 3-1

In the 60th minute, Kerem Demirbay took a free kick from the point overlooking the goal, and goalkeeper Abdülsamed deflected the ball to the corner.

In the 67th minute, İlhami Siraçhan Nas was sent off from the game after receiving a second yellow card after interfering with Halil Dervişoğlu, who was moving with the ball during Galatasaray’s fast-developing attack.

Hamza Akman, who received the ball on the left diagonal of the penalty area in the 85th minute, was left on the ground with the intervention of Muhammed Mert. The referee of the match, Burak Pakkan, showed the penalty point.

In the 87th minute, Halil Dervişoğlu took control of the ball in the penalty kick, and the ball hit the net. 4-1