When and at what time will the NFL Divisional Round be played?

#time #NFL #Divisional #played
15 the one, 2024, 11:24 PM ET

With the Wild Card Round completed, this is the schedule for the next round of the postseason

The Divisional Round of the playoffs has its final keys complete.

Once the six meetings of the Wild Card Roundall the teams that advanced already know the days and times they will play next weekend when the Ronda Divisional of the playoffs NFL.

The Divisional Round matches already have their schedules defined for next weekend. AP Photo/Steven Senne

The first game will be on Saturday, January 20 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (3:30 pm CDMX) between the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, which will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States and Star+ in Mexico and Latin America.

The Texans advanced as the No. 4 seed in the American Conference after beating the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card Round,

The second game of the Saturday game, at 8:00 pm Eastern (7:00 pm CDMX) will be the one between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers.

The Packers (No. 7 in the NFC) secured their ticket on Sunday after beating the Dallas Cowboysthe Niners already had their place tied at the end of the regular season as the No. 1 seed in the National Conference.

Editorial Selections

1 Related

On Sunday, January 21, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will visit the Detroit Lions at 3:00 pm Eastern (2:00 pm CDMX), after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in action of “Monday Night Football“.

Also Read:  In a nervous ending, even without Porzingis and Tatum, the Celtics beat the Raptors and continue their home winning streak

Finally, at 6:30 pm Eastern (5:30 pm CDMX) the last game of the Ronda Divisional: Kansas City Chiefs in Buffalo Bills.

The NFL also announced the schedules for the AFC and NFC Championship Gamesrespectively, which will be played on Sunday, January 28.

At 3:00 pm (2:00 pm CDMX) the representative of the American Conference in it Super Bowl and at 6:30 pm (5:30 CDMX) the game will be played for the title of the National Conference.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Thierry Henry mocks Tottenham Hotspur in the 2023 World Footballer’s Election
Thierry Henry mocks Tottenham Hotspur in the 2023 World Footballer’s Election
Posted on
Planas commitments: a working group on insurance dysfunctions, EHE vaccine and keeping the harvest green
Planas commitments: a working group on insurance dysfunctions, EHE vaccine and keeping the harvest green
Posted on
Pedro Gonçalves will be able to use today “eleven” that won a friendly in Dubai –
Pedro Gonçalves will be able to use today “eleven” that won a friendly in Dubai –
Posted on
SuperSport guarantees broadcast of 52 CAN games –
SuperSport guarantees broadcast of 52 CAN games –
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News