When and at what time will the NFL Divisional Round be played?

15 the one, 2024, 11:24 PM ET

With the Wild Card Round completed, this is the schedule for the next round of the postseason

The Divisional Round of the playoffs has its final keys complete.

Once the six meetings of the Wild Card Roundall the teams that advanced already know the days and times they will play next weekend when the Ronda Divisional of the playoffs NFL.

The Divisional Round matches already have their schedules defined for next weekend. AP Photo/Steven Senne

The first game will be on Saturday, January 20 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (3:30 pm CDMX) between the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, which will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States and Star+ in Mexico and Latin America.

The Texans advanced as the No. 4 seed in the American Conference after beating the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card Round,

The second game of the Saturday game, at 8:00 pm Eastern (7:00 pm CDMX) will be the one between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers.

The Packers (No. 7 in the NFC) secured their ticket on Sunday after beating the Dallas Cowboysthe Niners already had their place tied at the end of the regular season as the No. 1 seed in the National Conference.

On Sunday, January 21, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will visit the Detroit Lions at 3:00 pm Eastern (2:00 pm CDMX), after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in action of “Monday Night Football“.

Finally, at 6:30 pm Eastern (5:30 pm CDMX) the last game of the Ronda Divisional: Kansas City Chiefs in Buffalo Bills.

The NFL also announced the schedules for the AFC and NFC Championship Gamesrespectively, which will be played on Sunday, January 28.

At 3:00 pm (2:00 pm CDMX) the representative of the American Conference in it Super Bowl and at 6:30 pm (5:30 CDMX) the game will be played for the title of the National Conference.