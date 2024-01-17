When and where to get the flu vaccine in CDMX? there are more than 2 million doses

#flu #vaccine #CDMX #million #doses

The Ministry of Health of Mexico City announced that as part of the National Vaccination Campaign for the 2023-2024 Winter Season, 2 million 5 thousand 609 free influenza vaccines have been administered in the capital, since October 16 from 2023 to January 12, 2024.

This progress in vaccination corresponds to 73.3% of the planned goal. Immunization for the population will continue until March 31 of this year.

In a statement, the Secretariat recalled that the influenza vaccine is available in the 234 Health Centers of CDMX, with priority to adults over 60 years of age, girls and boys from 6 months to 5 years of age, pregnant women and people with comorbidities.

The opening hours are from 8:00 in the morning to 15:00 in the afternoon and the locations can be consulted at the following link.

The agency, through the Public Health Services (SSP), indicated that public health institutions are working together to apply this vaccine in Mexico City, such that to date Sedesa has applied 16 1,329 doses; local Public Health Services 635 thousand 709; the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) 978 thousand 224; the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE) 285 thousand 296; Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) 19 thousand 130; the Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA) 6,581; the Secretary of the Navy (SEMAR) 1,021 and the Coordinating Commission of National Institutes of Health and High Specialty Hospitals (CCINSHAE) 63,319.





