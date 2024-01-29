When, at what time, on which channel is the Galatasaray – Gaziantep FK match? (Possible 11)- Last Minute Sports News

Galatasaray will face Gaziantep FK at home in the 23rd week of Trendyol Super League.

WHICH CHANNEL IS THE GALATASARAY – GAZİANTEP FK MATCH ON?

The match to be held today at RAMS Park, time 20.00It will start in . Referee Arda Kardeşler will blow the whistle in the match. Galatasaray – Gaziantep FK match beIN Sports 1It will be broadcast live from.

The yellow-red team, which had 18 wins, 3 draws and 1 defeat in 22 matches in the Super League, collected 57 points. Galatasaray is in second place with goal difference in the league, where Fenerbahçe is in the leadership seat with the same points.

Gaziantep FK won 6 of the matches it played in the league, drew 5 and lost 11. Gaziantep representative started the 23rd week in 15th place with 23 points.

Galatasaray won the match played between the two teams in the first half of the season 3-0.

Possible starting 11

Galatasaray Coach Okan Buruk is expected to choose the 11 of Muslera, Barış, Nelsson, Sanchez, Kaan, Torreira, Kerem Demirbay, Zaha, Mertens, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Icardi against Gaziantep FK.

📈 TRENDYOL SUPER LEAGUE SCORES 📈

4 players will not be in the squad

4 players from Galatasaray will not be able to take part in the squad for the Gaziantep FK match.

Injured player in the yellow-red team Abdülkerim Bardakcıundergoing treatment after his surgery Sergio Oliveira and in the national teams of their countries competing in the African Cup of Nations. Judge Ziyech ve Cedric Bakambu – The Best Of Cedricwill not be able to play in the match tomorrow.

Galatasaray’s Davinson Sanchez and Kerem Aktürkoğlu are also on the yellow card penalty limit before the match.

🟡GALATASARAY NEWS🔴

Undefeated in the last 10 league matches

Galatasaray did not lose against its rivals in the last 10 matches in the Super League.

The yellow-red team achieved 8 wins and 2 draws in the competitions after losing to Atakaş Hatayspor in the 12th week of the league.

Galatasaray also won its last 3 matches in the league.

GALATASARAY FIXTURES

Unbeaten at home for 28 matches

Galatasaray was undefeated in the last 28 home matches in the Super League.

The yellow-reds suffered their last league defeat in front of their fans in the Giresunspor match, which was their first home match last season, and did not lose the next 28 matches.

Galatasaray had 26 wins and 2 draws in the league matches played in Seyrantepe during the said period.

The only team that did not lose points at home

Galatasaray is the only team in the Super League that did not lose any points at home this season.

The yellow-red team, which won all 11 matches at RAMS Park this season, did not lose any points in front of its fans.

The best defensive team in the league

Galatasaray stands out as the best defensive team in the Super League this season.

The yellow-red team, which scored 46 goals in 22 matches in the Super League, conceded only 13 goals.

The yellow-red team, which kept a clean sheet in 11 of its matches, is the team that conceded the fewest goals in the league.

