When, at what time, on which channel is the Super Cup Final between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe in Saudi Arabia? – Galatasaray (GS) News

Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, who met in the 18th week of the Trendyol Super League, will duke it out in the Super Cup this time. Turkey will enjoy watching the second derby match in a week. The aim of both teams, who are fighting for the championship with the same points in the league, is to take the Super Cup to the museum.

The referees of the Super Cup Final have been announced!

Referee Abdulkadir Bitigen will referee the giant derby to be played between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe in Saudi Arabia. Erdem Bayık and Mustafa Savranlar will serve as assistant referees in the match. The VAR referee of the match will be Emre Malok.

Super Cup is abroad for the fifth time

With the Super Cup Final to be played in Riyadh, the organization, which has been played under the name Super Cup since 2006, will be held outside Turkey for the 5th time. The Super Cup was previously played 3 times in Germany and once in Qatar. In the cup held for the first time in 2006, Galatasaray and Beşiktaş faced each other in Frankfurt, Germany. Super Cup matches played abroad are as follows:

30.07.2006

Galatasaray: 0 – Beşiktaş: 1 (Commerzbank Arena/Germany)

05.08.2007

Fenerbahçe: 2 – Beşiktaş: 1 (Rheinenergie Stadium/Germany)

17.08.2008

Galatasaray: 2 – Kayserispor: 1 (MSV Arena/Germany)

05.01.2022

Beşiktaş: 1 – Antalyaspor: 1 (Penalties 4-2) (Ahmed Bin Ali/Qatar)

Will Fred be able to play in the Super Cup Final?

The situation of Fred, who received a red card in the match against Kayserispor in the 17th week of the Trendyol Super League and left his team alone in the Galatasaray derby in the league, is curious. It has become clear whether Fred, who was suspended for 3 matches by the decision of the Turkish Football Federation, will play in the Super Cup Final.

According to TFF’s rules, players whose suspension is less than four matches serve the penalty in the organization where the card was seen. In other words, since Fred received a red card in the Super League match and received a suspension of less than 4 matches, he will continue to serve his suspension in Super League matches. Therefore, the Brazilian football player will be able to take part in the Super Cup Final against Galatasaray.



Mauro Icardi can play with a mask

Mauro Icardi is as essential for Galatasaray as Fred’s situation is for Fenerbahçe. There was a suspicion of a fracture in the cheekbone of the Argentinian striker, who hit his face on the goalpost and bruised under his eye during the Trendyol Super League match against Fenerbahçe. Whether Icardi will play in the Super Cup match is also a matter of great curiosity. It seems likely that the striker will play with a mask in Riyadh. Icardi will be Okan Buruk’s biggest trump card in the Super Cup Final to be played against Fenerbahçe.

When is the Super Cup Final, on which channel, at what time?

After the Fenerbahçe – Galatasaray match played in the Trendyol Super League, which ended 0-0, all eyes are now on the Super Cup Final, where these two arch-rivals will meet again. Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe will face each other in the Super Cup Final on Friday, December 29. The giant derby, which will be played at Al Awal Park Stadium, will start at 20.45. The Super Cup Final will be broadcast live on ATV.