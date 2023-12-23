When do Mujeres con Bienestar 2023 deposit: check balance and banks where I can withdraw money from the card | MEXICO

#Mujeres #con #Bienestar #deposit #check #balance #banks #withdraw #money #card #MEXICO

In 2023, the Government of Mexico, led by Delfina Gómez, launched the “Women with Wellbeing” program, an innovative social initiative. More than financial assistance, the program offers multiple benefits to its participants. Registration started in November and cards are already being distributed to use the resources. This article will guide you on how to check receipt of your deposit, check your balance and where you can withdraw your funds.

To take into account, as of this Friday, December 22, deposits of 2,500 pesos have begun for the beneficiaries. This amount can be especially useful during end-of-year celebrations, including Christmas and the arrival of the New Year.

In addition, the recipients of the program have the possibility of taking advantage of several services: Life insurance, Funeral assistance, legal, health and financial advice, dental service, veterinary assistance, discounts for Wellness, discount on the Mexibús and training for work.

Schedule of the first payment of Mujeres con Bienestar

The governor of the State of Mexico, Delfina Gómez, has confirmed that the first disbursement of the Mujeres con Bienestar program began on Friday, December 22. In addition, it is important to highlight that the payment process will be organized into five different groups, distributed according to the alphabetical order of the first letter of the CURP of each beneficiary.

Group 1: Letters from A to D.

Group 2: Letters from E to H.

Group 3: Letters from I to M.

Group 4: Letters from N to R.

Group 5: Letters from S to Z.

How do I know if they have already deposited my Mujeres con Bienestar card?

To know if you have already been deposited, it is necessary to have the “Mujeres con Bienestar” application. This tool will allow you to verify if the Government has already made payment to your card. It is important to register your requested personal data and establish a username and password to access the app. It is available for download on mobile devices, both for Android and iOS users.

Where can I check my Women with Wellbeing balance?

There are four different ways to verify receipt of the bimonthly payment of 2,500 pesos. One of them is the in-person method, while the other is through the online platform that offers greater convenience. For the latter, beneficiaries simply need to download the aforementioned application “Women with Wellbeing. The methods are described in detail below:

Visit the nearest Banco del Bienestar and check the balance at one of their ATMs.

Enter the website: Cuenta.mujeresconbienestar.gob.mx to obtain the information. In this way, it is necessary to create a user account and register your card on the Mujeres con Bienestar website.

Send a text message with the word “Balance” to 5255 9337 2498 via WhatsApp.

Install the Mujeres con Bienestar application on your mobile device, which allows you to review all the details related to the card, including transactions and balances.

Where can you withdraw money from the Mujeres con Bienestar card?

You can withdraw the money received from the Mujeres con Bienestar cards at any of these 21 banks: Banco del Bienestar, BBVA, HSBC, Santander, Banco Azteca, Banorte, INBURSA, Citibanamex, BanRegio, Afirme, BanBajío, CI Banco, Mi Banco BAM, Multiva, Banjercito, Banca Mifel, Banco Walmart, ABC Capital, Bansefi, Bancoppel and Bansi.

Currently, Banco del Bienestar is the only banking entity that does not apply commissions for withdrawals or balance inquiries from the Mujeres con Bienestar social program, because agreements have not yet been established with other banks. Other banking institutions charge a fee that varies between 6 and 27 Mexican pesos for each transaction, whether withdrawal or balance inquiry.

BANCOCOMMISSION FOR WITHDRAWAL OF MONEYBansi8.62 pesosBansefi10 pesosBancoppel12.93 pesosBanca Mifel14.50 pesosBanco Walmart, CI Banco, BanRegio and INBURSA15 pesosBanjercito and BanBajío16 pesosBanco Azteca16.38 pesosBBVA Bancomer and HSBC19.50 pesosABC Capital and Mi Banco BAM20 pesos sAfirme22.50 pesosBanorte24 pesosMultiva and Scotiabank25 pesosCitibanamex26.50 pesosSantander27 pesos

What to do if you do not receive payment on the Mujeres con Bienestar card?

If your card is already active, but you have not received the deposit, it is suggested that you visit a Banco del Bienestar branch to find out the situation. Additionally, the social program offers two telephone lines to resolve doubts or make inquiries: 55 9370 1223 and 55 9370 0924.

It is important to note that in the coming days more beneficiaries will join the program promoted by the Secretary of Welfare of the State of Mexico. In addition, a second stage of registration for Women with Wellbeing is planned in 2024, anticipating an increase in the number of women who will receive economic support in the 125 municipalities of the state.

When will the second stage of registration for the “Women with Wellbeing” program begin?

The second phase of registration for the “Women with Wellbeing” program begins with enthusiasm after the success of the first stage of document collection. This new phase, aimed especially at residents of the State of Mexico who were not previously able to participate, offers an additional opportunity to register and access the benefits of the program.

Scheduled for January and February 2024, this stage seeks to guarantee inclusion and equitable access to women interested in being beneficiaries. The importance of paying attention to official social networks is emphasized to obtain detailed information about key dates and the steps to follow in this registration process.

The extension of the “Women with Wellbeing” program with its second phase highlights its commitment to inclusion, offering more women the opportunity to access its support and benefits. This new stage seeks to guarantee a fair opportunity for all interested parties, promoting participation and ensuring equitable access to the benefits offered by the program.

