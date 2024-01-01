when do they start and what are the rules to be respected

#start #rules #respected

I winter sales 2024 are upon us: end-of-season sales start almost everywhere January 5, except for two exceptions represented by Trentino and Valle d’Aosta. here is the calendar complete with discounts.

Difference between sales and promotions

Sales e promotions they are two terms often used, erroneously, as synonyms.

I salesalso called end of season salesare discounts that affect fashion or seasonal products that are subject to depreciation if they remain unsold.

The promotionsalso called promotional sales, are not tied to a specific period of the year and take place for a limited period of time. The Regions dictate the rules on the matter, prohibiting discounts in the periods preceding the sales with bans ranging from 15 to 40 days.

When the winter sales start

In Valle d’Aosta winter sales from January 3 al March 31; zero promotions in the previous 30 days.

In the Lazio balances from January 5 al February 16; no promotion in the 30 days before.

In Liguria winter sales start on January 5 to finish the February 18th; the ban on promotions falls within 40 days before the start of the discounts.

In Puglia e Veneto with the sales we always start January 5 to finish the February 18th; the ban on promotions is in the 30 days before the discounts.

In Marche e Piedmont balances from January 5 all’1 March; Promotions are prohibited within 30 days beforehand.

In Emilia Romagna e Lombardy winter sales range from January 5 al 4 March; the ban on promotions falls within the previous 30 days.

In Abruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Molise, Sardinia, Tuscany e Umbria winter sales range from January 5 al 5 March. But with a difference: the regional laws of Abruzzo and Umbria allow promotional sales to be carried out at any time of the year; in Campania, Molise, Sardinia, Basilicata and Tuscany, promotions are prohibited within 30 days of the start of the sales.

In Calabria winter sales range from January 5 al 6 March; the ban on making promotions coincides with the 15 days before the offers.

In Sicily balances range from January 5 al March 15; there is no prohibition on promotions.

Il Friuli Venezia Giulia the sales start on January 5 and they finish the March 31.

Winter sales in Trentino

For the Trentino the situation is more complicated because it varies from area to area:

balances from January 13th al February 10 in the districts of Bolzano, Oltradige and Bassa Atesina, Merano and Burgraviato, Valle Isarco and Alta Valle Isarco, Val Pusteria and Val Venosta;

balances from February 24 al March 23 for Tires, Castelrotto, Renon, Ortisei, Santa Cristina, Selva Gardena, Marebbe, San Martino in Badia, La Valle, Badia, Corvara, Stelvio, Maso Corto, Resia and San Valentino alla Muta.

Sales: rules for shopkeepers and customers

During the sales the possibility of try on the garments before buying them is left to the discretion of the shopkeeper.

Also the change of head purchased during sales is left to the discretion of the shopkeeper. Only if the item is damaged or non-compliant is the retailer obliged to repair or replace it. If this proves impossible, you can ask for a reduction in the purchase price or a refund of your money. The defect must be reported within two months from the date of discovery of the defect.

I items purchased online they can always be exchanged or returned within 14 days of receiving the product, with the exception of personalized or tailor-made products.

The shopkeeper cannot prevent customers from pay with cards or other digital tools.

It is mandatory for shopkeepers clearly display the price original and the discounted price of the goods, with the relative discount percentage applied.

Photo source: ANSA