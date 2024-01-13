when he plays, time, tickets, channel and where to watch lbev friendly match

#plays #time #tickets #channel #watch #lbev #friendly #match

Follow the schedule of the Universitario vs. match. Atlético Nacional from the DRV PNK stadium in Miami. Find out the details of this great international friendly.

Universitario vs Atlético Nacional play at the DRV PNK Stadium in Miami. | Libero composition

What time does Universitario vs. National Athletic?

The ‘duel of champions’ between Universitario vs Atlético Nacional is scheduled from 6:00 pm in Peruvian and Colombian time.

On which channel to watch Universitario vs Atlético Nacional?

The match between Universitario vs Atlético Nacional will be broadcast via GOLPERÚ in the Peruvian territory and via WIN Sports in the Colombian territory.

The ‘duel of champions’ between Universitario vs Atlético Nacional LIVE on GOLPERÚ y Win Sports It will be played this Sunday, January 14, from the DRV PNK Stadium in Miami. The international friendly match begins at 6:00 pm according to Peruvian time. and Colombian. Follow the latest news from the meeting.

Universitario vs Atlético Nacional LIVE: latest news from the international friendly

University student trained to the maximum in Miami

The Universitario de Deportes team trained to the maximum in the United States as part of the preseason, DT Fabián Bustos evaluates the eleven that will play against Atlético Nacional.

How was the last friendly between Atlético Nacional vs. Academic?

The last time Atlético Nacional and Universitario faced each other was in the “Noche Crema” of 2010. In that match they tied 2-2.

When does Universitario play vs. National Athletic?

The duel of the champions of Peru and Colombia will take place this Sunday, January 14 at the DRV PNK Stadium, located in Miami.

Possible formation of Atlético Nacional:

Harlen Castle; Sergio Mosquera, Alvaro Angulo, Felipe Aguirre, Edier Ocampo; John Paul Towers, Christian Negrete; Emilio Aristizabal, Jayder Spray; Dorlan Pabon, Jefferson Duke.

Possible alignment of Universitario:

Sebastian Britos; Aldo Corzo, Williams Riveros, Matías Di Benedetto, Nelson Cabanillas; Rodrigo Ureña, Martín Pérez Guedes, Edison Flores, Andy Polo; Alex Valera, Diego Dorregaray.

University student and the emotional message for his fans:

On its official channels, Universitario left a message for the ‘merengue’ fans in Miami, as they will be able to attend the match against Atlético Nacional.

Where will the University vs. National Athletic?

The match between Universitario vs Atlético Nacional will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium in Miam, located in the city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This sports venue corresponds to Messi’s Inter Miami and has a capacity of 21,000 attendees.

University Entrances vs. Atlético Nacional

Tickets for Universitario vs Atlético Nacional are sold through the Ticketmaster virtual box office. Tickets range from $50 to $150. Let us remember that the capacity of the DRV PNK stadium is 21,000 spectators.

Atlético Nacional squad

The players who were summoned by Bodmer to face Universitario.

Welcome to the preview of Universitario vs. National Athletic!

In an international friendly, Universitario will face Atlético Nacional in the United States. Review all the details of the match.

Atlético Nacional vs Universitario: match details

MatchUniversitario vs Atlético NacionalWhen does it play?Sunday, January 14What time?6.00 pm in Peruvian timeWhere?DRV PNK Stadium On which channel to watch?GOLPERÚ – WIN Sports

University vs. Atlético Nacional: previous

The champions of Peru’s League 1 and the 2023 Colombia Cup will meet in a special confrontation before starting the tournaments in their countries, in addition to the presence of their fans in Miami territory.

Universitario vs Atlético Nacional face to face in a match that will serve to measure the present of both clubs, which begin the season with the highest ambition to re-consecrate themselves and obtain one more title under their belt.

University vs. Atlético Nacional

Fabián Bustos’ team takes on the ‘duel of champions’ after drawing without goals with César Vallejo in the Poet’s Night, and with a carousel of emotions upon learning that there are two key players who will join the cast like Jairo Concha – already made official — and ‘Canchita’ Gonzales, with whom there is an agreement.

But not all of it is encouraging news, as it was learned that forward Alex Valera could leave the ‘U’, after the interest of a Japanese club, which would be considered a notable absence for Ate’s team.

University vs. Atlético Nacional: forecast

Betting housesUniversitytieAtlético NacionalBetsson2.703.452.351xBet2.723.202.38CoolbetLATAM2.703.452.35Parimatch2.703.202.37

Universitario will face Atlético Nacional after 13 years

Universitario will meet Atlético Nacional again after 13 years, the last time they faced each other was in 2010 at the Monumental stadium in what was the “Cream Night”, on that occasion the result was 2-2.

