when he plays, time, tickets, channel and where to watch today’s game

Today Saturday, University will present its squad in the expected Cream Night 2024which will have as its highlight the duel against Coquimbo Kingdom.

Universitario will face Coquimbo on the Cream Night. | Libero composition

09:16

On which channel to watch Noche Crema LIVE?

It has been confirmed that Noche Crema 2024 and the match between Universitario vs Coquimbo Kingdom will be broadcast LIVE on GOLPERÚ signals.

University vs Coquimbo Unidos meet TODAY, Saturday, January 20, the exhibition match in the long-awaited Cream Night 2024 starting at 6.00 pm in Peru and with LIVE broadcast via GOLPERÚ. He Monumental Stadium will bring together almost 60,000 people at a party, in which the merengues will present to their loyal fans the team that will fight for the two-time championship and which will have the presence of their brand new reinforcements: Jairo Concha and Christofer Gonzales.

Universitario vs Coquimbo Kingdom LIVE FREE on Noche Crema 2024: match broadcast

Noche Crema 2024: ticket prices

Tickets for Noche Crema are sold by Ticketmaster.

West: 310 soles

East: 170 soles – sold out

North: 50 soles- sold out

Family tribune: 50 soles – sold out

Total bet seats: 850 soles – sold out

Cream experience: 1250 soles- sold out.+

What time is Cream Night?

The start of Noche Crema 2024 will be from 4.30 p.m. m, time at which fans will be allowed to enter. Find out the schedule for the official presentation of the ‘merengues’.

Welcome to the coverage of Noche Crema 2024!

The official presentation of the Universitario team will take place today at Noche Crema 2024, where a duel will be played against Coquimbo Unidos. Follow the incidents from the pre-engagement room.

Cream Night 2024: date and time

MatchUniversitario vs Coquimbo Unidos When is it? Saturday, January 20 What time? 6.00 pm in Peru Which channel to watch on? GOLPERÚ Where? Monumental Stadium

Universitario vs Coquimbo Kingdom: previous

The long-awaited day has finally arrived for the fans of Universitario de Deportes, as they will be reunited with the team since they became champions in League 1 2023. The ‘U’ and its fans will meet again at the official opening of the 2024 season, in the who hope to be two-time champions.

Amid great expectations, the Cream Night 2024 in the Monumental Stadium, with its four stands at the top. with a show between fireworks, music and the official presentation of the delegation led by Fabián Bustos.

The highlight of the event will undoubtedly be the exhibition match between University y Coquimbo Kingdom of Chile. Although the ‘merengues’ have already participated in two previous friendlies, facing César Vallejo and Atlético Nacionalthis will be the first time they will play a match in their own stadium.

Furthermore, the attraction of Night Cream It is the fan’s reception of the season’s reinforcements such as Christofer Olivares, Sebastián Britos, Diego Dorregaray, Segundo Portocarrero, Jairo Concha and Christofer Gonzales, the last two were considered the signings that hit the Peruvian transfer market.

When is Cream Night?

The match between University vs. Coquimbo Kingdom It will take place this Saturday, January 20 at the Monumental Stadium, in Lima.

What time does Universitario vs Coquimbo Unidos play?

In this preview we let you know the schedules in the different countries so that you do not miss any minute of the match between Universitario vs Coquimbo Kingdom:

Peru: 6.00 pm

México: 5.00 p. m.

Colombia: 6.00 p. m.

Ecuador: 6.00 p. m.

Venezuela: 7.00 p. m.

Bolivia: 7.00 p. m.

Paradise: 7.00 p.m

United States (New York, Washington and Florida): 7.00 pm

Chile: 8.00 p. m.

Argentina: 8.00 p. m.

Uruguay: 8.00 p.m

Brazil: 8.00 pm

Spain: 12.00 am (Sunday the 20th).

Where to see Noche Crema by GOLPERÚ?

You can see the University match vs Coquimbo Kingdom through the GOLPERÚ signal on the following channels according to your cable or satellite TV operator:

Satellite

Movistar TV: canal 114 (SD), canal 814 (HD).

Cable

Movistar TV: canal 14 (SD), canal 714 (HD)

Star Globalcom: canal 14 (SD).

Night Cream

How to watch LIVE ONLINE FREE the Universitario vs Coquimbo Kingdom?

If you don’t want to miss the broadcast of Universitario vs Coquimbo Kingdom online, you can tune into the Movistar Play signal, a Movistar TV streaming service that includes the GOLPERU channel in its programming.

Universitario vs Coquimbo Kingdom: predictions and bets

Betting housesUniversitariotieCoquimbo UnidosBetsson1.554.005.20Betano.pe1.553.805.601xBet1.494.055.62CoolbetLATAM1.564.005.30Inkabet1.534.005.60

Cream Night 2024.

University vs. Coquimbo Kingdom: possible alignments

University: Sebastian Britos; Aldo Corzo (c), William Riveros; Andy Polo, Jose Bolivar; Rodrigo Urena, Jairo Shell, Horace Calcaterra; Edison Flowers, Diego Dorregaray.

Coquimbo Kingdom: Diego Sánchez; Bruno Cabrera, Salvador Sánchez, Gonzalo Jara, Juan Cornejo; Dylan Glaby, Sebastián Galani, Luciano Cabral; Diego Plaza, Elvis Hernández; Wladimir Cid.

