When Husák’s children die, misfortune will come. What will the Czech Republic look like in 2100

#Husáks #children #die #misfortune #Czech #Republic

Czechs will age in the coming decades, and they will also begin to die out. According to the latest demographic projection of the Czech Statistical Office, even a constant influx of immigrants from abroad will not prevent this. Long lives await them, in which there will be less childish laughter.

“Demographic development will be characterized by a continuous preponderance of deceased residents over the number of live births,” points out the chairman of the office, Marek Rojíček.

The tree of life of the Czech population will continue to wither. If it were healthy, it should resemble a Christmas tree. The bottom, where the smallest children are located, should have the longest branches, while towards the top, where it shows the number of old people, it should get thinner. But the future Czech tree of life will be more like a thuja, whose lower branches are too weak to support the rest of the crown.

See how you, your children and grandchildren will climb the branches of the tree of life.

While today the most numerous age group is people in their forties, Czech society will soon be dominated by people in their fifties, and at the end of the century even older generations. “The number of seniors, which was 2.2 million at the beginning of this year, will rise to three and a quarter million by the end of the 1950s,” points out Michaela Němečková from the Statistical Office.

Goodbye, 10 million

Few children have been born in the country since the Velvet Revolution. Nevertheless, the population has grown to the current 10.8 million. This is because strong cohorts reached parental age and tens of thousands of foreigners from the East settled in the country every year.

Until recently, demographers assumed that the influx of foreigners would keep the population above ten million throughout the entire 21st century. According to last year’s UN projection, the Czech Republic should even have over 11 million inhabitants in 2100, although Europe as a whole, and the eastern one including Poland, Slovakia and Hungary in particular, should be dying out.

Now, however, domestic demographers offer a much more gloomy picture. According to him, the Czechs will not be able to simply reproduce the population, even in an optimistic version. For that, there would have to be at least 210 children per hundred women. Even today, there are only 162 descendants per hundred Czechs, and the statistical office predicts that in the coming years there will be even less.

Age structure of the population of the Czech Republic(projection until 2100, medium version)

Children even after forty

Children will be born less and less. If 94 thousand newborns will be born this year, at the end of the century there will be a quarter less. One of the reasons for low fertility is that most parents will not have their first offspring until their thirties. “The center of gravity of fertility will significantly shift to the age group of 30 to 34 years, and the intensity of fertility will also increase in the age group of 35 to 39 years. In the future, the fertility of women over the age of forty should also show an increasing trend,” demographers assume.

Number of live births

Onslaught on healthcare

By the early 1990s, there will be one child or senior for every person of working age. “This will mean that the number of doctors, nurses and other staff per person will decrease. And with that, the volume of income from health and social insurance will also decrease. It is precisely because of this trend that it will be difficult to maintain the current quality and availability of care if the efficiency of the healthcare system is not increased,” warns Jakub Hlávka, head of the newly established Institute for Health Economics, Policy and Innovation at Masaryk University.

Dependency Indexexpresses the share of children (under 15) and seniors (over 65) in the working-age population (15-65)

Ninety? No age

However, the whole outlook also brings one pleasant trend: Czechs will live longer. Newborns in the year 2100 will have a life expectancy of around ninety years.

Celebrating one hundred birthdays will be relatively common in the late 22nd century, with gender playing a much smaller role in life expectancy than it does today.

Some experts are even more optimistic. “We will continue to age, but thanks to advances in medicine and biology, we will gain an extra year of life every year from then on. And then we will get to 2045, when rejuvenation technologies will also be available,” said Venezuelan-Spanish engineer and futurist José Cordeiro in an interview for the Ekonom weekly.

Life expectancy at birth