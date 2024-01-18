‘When I came home after more than an hour of walking through the snow, I suddenly no longer agreed with Bart Eeckhout’

#home #hour #walking #snow #suddenly #longer #agreed #Bart #Eeckhout

Snowfall



Dear Mr. Eeckhout,

Yesterday I agreed with you for several hours when you wrote that we are exaggerating considerably about the snowfall in Flanders. That changed when I stood at a bus stop and saw how the waiting times kept increasing until around 4 p.m. all buses in Limburg came to a standstill.

I looked very curiously at the men in a company car passing by. How many of them would stop to offer a stranded bus user a lift?

You guessed it: none. And that is very understandable, because those pedestrians naturally have snow on their shoes. That would require an extra service at the car wash.

This is just to say: things can change. When I came home after more than an hour of walking through the snow, in the semi-darkness, I suddenly no longer agreed with your position.

There.

Linda Graindoure

Resistance to evolutionary theory



Pieter Vermeulen unintentionally, but very explicitly, illustrates my reservations about the misunderstanding and resistance to evolutionary theory. For example, he writes that I claim that “only ultimate explanations are relevant”, while I explicitly emphasize several times that both ultimate and proximate explanations are necessary.

I’ll even give the very simple example of the rectangle: length and width have the same importance. According to Vermeulen, it is my “firm conviction that I am right” that makes me think that only the emphasis on length matters. Furthermore, he believes that I advocate the approach of memetics, although I make no reference to this in the entire interview. Depressing is his statement that a Darwinian approach to literature “had run its course by 2010”.

However, the most important researchers on this subject, including Brian Boyd, Joseph Carroll, Jonathan Gottschall and Mathias Clasen, published their most important books after 2010, and undoubtedly more will follow. Anyone who is interested: read their work and judge for yourself whether Vermeulen knows what he is talking about. There are also statements in his piece that I humbly admit I have no idea what he means, such as “that research questions believe they have already answered themselves.”

Without any argument, he accuses Griet Vandermassen and Maarten Boudry of moving “tirelessly from one ideological trench battle to another”. It’s a joke that counts. They are like two researchers (and not just “publicists”) who continually demonstrate where ideology clouds objectivity.

Would it make sense to submit an evolutionarily inspired project application to a research committee on which Pieter Vermeulen sits? His piece makes the answer clear: it is a mere waste of time.

Johan Braeckman

Also read