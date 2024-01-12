“When I played against Messi, Ronaldinho, Xavi… Something changed inside me”

#played #Messi #Ronaldinho #Xavi.. #changed

01/12/2024 Act. at 20:49 CET

Gennaro Gattuso, former Italian international and current coach of Olympique Marseille, praises Barça, players like Messi, Xavi, Ronaldinho or Iniesta and Guardiola. He does so in an interview in L’Equipe where he reveals how the Barça club changed its vision of the game completely.

“I’ve always thought about the game. When I was 27-28 years old we started playing against the Barça team of Xavi, Iniesta, Ronaldinho, Messi… Something happened inside me“, he explains in the French newspaper. “We ran ninety-five minutes, I did a marathon in each game against them and touched the ball three or four times. We didn’t understand what was happening to us. “We wondered why, when there were seven or eight players behind the line waiting for the ball… And we never got any back!”

For Gattuso, those confrontations were a turning point: “We had four defenders, they had a false nine and they had numerical superiority everywhere. And I began to understand why our mentality at that time was not giving us the results we expected. That’s when I really started to get interested in the game in question. I observed, I studied…”

Three days waiting for Guardiola!

When talking about coaches who inspire him, the Italian remembers the time he went to Munich, in 2013, to watch Guardiola train. “I waited almost three days outside the Bayern training center waiting to see Pep’s car arrive”, explains Gattuso. “He hadn’t asked anyone for anything, I don’t like asking for favors. He recognized me when he finally passed by us, but that was two days later. How cold we were!”