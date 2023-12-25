#Fenerbahçe #Galatasaray #match #time #derby #channel

Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray will face each other in the 18th week of the Trendyol Super League. Two teams are racing for the top with the same points and want to win the match. Both Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray will be on the field for 3 points and Arda Brothers will manage the derby. The broadcast time and channel of the match are among the things to be wondered about before the giant derby to be played at Ülker Stadium. So, when is the Fenerbahçe Galatasaray match? What time is FB GS derby and on which channel?

Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray, who left their mark on the Trendyol Super League this season, will face each other in the most critical match of the race for the top. While the race continues with the difference in points in the points situation, the winning team will be 3 points ahead. There are missing players in Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray. The broadcast information of the match and the derby squads were a matter of curiosity. Here is all the information about the FB GS derby…

WHERE, WHEN, AND AT WHAT TIME WILL THE FENERBAHÇE – GALATASARAY MATCH BE PLAYED?

The Fenerbahçe – Galatasaray derby match, which will be played in the 18th week of the Trendyol Super League, is eagerly awaited by football fans. The match will be played at Ülker Stadium. The derby will start at 19:00 on Sunday, December 24th.

ON WHICH CHANNEL WILL THE DERBY BE BROADCAST LIVE? (FENERBHAÇE – GALATASARAY MATCH LIVE BROADCAST)

Fenerbahçe – Galatasaray derby match on Sunday, December 24 at 19:00 beIN Sports 1 It will be broadcast live on screens. The fight can also be followed live on beIN Connect.

POSSIBLE 11’S FOR FENERBAHÇE – GALATASARAY MATCH

Fenerbahce: Livakovic, Osayi Samuel, Djiku, Serdar Aziz, Ferdi, Crespo, İsmail Yüksek, İrfan Can Kahveci, Szymanski, Tadic, Dzeko.

Galatasaray: Muslera, Sacha Boey, Kaan Ayhan, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Barış Alper Yılmaz, Kerem Demirbay, Torreira, Ziyech, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Zaha, Icardi.