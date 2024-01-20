When is the Fenerbahçe – Samsunspor match? Which channel? What time is the Fenerbahçe match? | Trendyol Super League

The excitement continues in Trendyol Super League. Fenerbahçe and Samsunspor will duke it out at Ülker Stadium. Bahattin Şimşek will blow the whistle in the critical match. The broadcast time, channel and possible lineups of the match are among the issues that are wondered before the match. So, when, at what time and on which channel will the Fenerbahçe – Samsunspor match be broadcast live?

The excitement continues in Trendyol Super League. Fenerbahçe and SamsunsporoHe will share his memories. All details about the match are wondered and researched on search engines. So, when, at what time and on which channel will the Fenerbahçe – Samsunspor match be broadcast live?

WHEN, AT WHAT TIME AND ON WHICH CHANNEL WILL FENERBAHÇE – SAMSUNSPOR MATCH BE BROADCAST LIVE?

Fenerbahçe – Samsunspor match will be played on Sunday, January 21 at 16:00. You can watch the match live on beIN Sports 1.

