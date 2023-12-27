When is the Galatasaray Fenerbahçe match? On which channel is the Super Cup final match? At what time?

Galatasaray, the last champion of the Trendyol Super League, and Fenerbahçe, the last champion of the Ziraat Turkish Cup, will face each other in the Super Cup Final. The giant match is eagerly awaited by football fans. Abdülkadir Bitigen will officiate in the competition. The broadcast time, channel and possible lineups of the match are among the issues that are wondered before the match. So, when is the Galatasaray Fenerbahçe match? On which channel is the Super Cup final match? At what time?

Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe will duke it out in the Super Cup Final. As the competition is at a high level this season, fans frequently search for information about the Fenerbahçe – Galatasaray Super Cup Final. Especially the broadcast date, time and channel of the match were a matter of curiosity. So, when is the Galatasaray – Fenerbahçe Super Cup Final match? Where will the Super Cup be played?

WHEN IS THE GALATASARAY – FENERBAHÇE MATCH? WHAT WEEK IS THE Derby?

Galatasaray – Fenerbahçe match will be played at Al Awal Park Stadium in Saudi Arabia on Friday, December 29 at 20:45. The Super Cup Final match will be broadcast live and unencrypted on A TV.

ABDÜLKADİR BİTİGEN WILL BLOW THE WHISTLE!

FIFA licensed referee Abdulkadir Bitigen will referee the 2023 Turkcell Super Cup match, which will be played in Riyadh, the capital of Arabia.
Erdem Bayık and Mustafa Savranlar will be Bitigen’s assistants in the match, which will start at 20.45 at Al-Awwal Park (King Saud University) Stadium. The 4th referee of the match will be Volkan Bayarslan.

DERBI TICKET PRICES ARE ANNOUNCED

Ticket prices for the Super Cup Final match to be played in Saudi Arabia have been announced. The cheapest of the tickets on sale was determined as 963 TL, and the most expensive was determined as 140 thousand TL.

