When is the Galatasaray – Karagümrük match, at what time, on which channel? – Last Minute Sports News

Galatasaray will face VavaCars Fatih Karagümrük at home in the 17th week of Trendyol Super League.

WHICH CHANNEL IS THE GALATASARAY – KARAGÜMRÜK MATCH ON?

Wednesday, December 20 The match to be played at RAMS Park on 20.00It will start in . The match will be directed by referee Tugay Kaan Numanoğlu. Galatasaray – Karagümrük match beIN SPORTS 1It will be broadcast live from.

The yellow-reds, who had 13 wins, one draw and one defeat each in the remaining part of the league, collected 40 points. Galatasaray is in second place with goal difference in the league, where Fenerbahçe is in the leadership seat with the same points.

Fatih Karagümrük won 4 of its matches in the league, drew 5 and lost 6. The red-black team is in 13th place with 17 points.

🟡GALATASARAY NEWS🔴

2 missing in Galatasaray

Two players from Galatasaray will not be able to play in the Fatih Karagümrük match due to suspension and injury.

Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, who is suspended for a yellow card in the yellow-red team, will not be able to play in the match tomorrow.

Sergio Oliveira, who suffered a rupture in his pectoral muscle during training, will not be in the squad for the match.

GALATASARAY FIXTURES

Two football players are on the penalty limit

Galatasaray’s Sacha Boey and Davinson Sanchez are on the yellow card penalty limit before the match.

These players will not be able to play in the Fenerbahçe derby in the 18th week if they receive a card in tomorrow’s match.

Unbeaten at home for 24 matches

Galatasaray was undefeated in the last 24 home matches in the Super League.

The yellow-reds suffered their last league defeat in front of their fans in the Giresunspor match, which was their first home match last season, and did not lose the next 24 matches.

Galatasaray had 22 wins and 2 draws in the league matches played in Seyrantepe during the said period.

📈 TRENDYOL SUPER LEAGUE SCORES 📈

The only team that did not lose points at home

Galatasaray is the only team in the Super League that did not lose any points at home this season.

The yellow-red team, which won all 7 matches at RAMS Park this season, did not lose any points in front of its fans.

The yellow-red team also draws attention as the best defensive team in the Super League.

Galatasaray scored 31 goals in 15 league matches and conceded 9 goals. The yellow-red team, which kept a clean sheet in 8 of its matches, became the team that conceded the fewest goals in the league.

TRENDYOL SUPER LEAGUE NEWS

Fatih Karagümrük cannot win away

Fatih Karagümrük is performing poorly in away matches in the Super League this season.

The red-black team could not win in the last 6 matches as a guest in the league.

Fatih Karagümrük, who got their only away win this season against RAMS Başakşehir in the 2nd week, experienced 2 draws and 4 losses in the next 6 away matches.