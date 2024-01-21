When is the most strategic time to drink your first coffee?

#strategic #time #drink #coffee

When you wake up, the body naturally produces cortisol, which boosts the body to start its day. It is advisable to have your first coffee between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Drinking coffee after 4 p.m. can disrupt your sleep.

For coffee lovers, it’s almost unthinkable to start a day without drinking a cup of coffee when you wake up. Known to boost the body, it is in fact very often present at the breakfast table. And yet, this is not the most opportune time to give our body a dose of caffeine. We explain why.

Why shouldn’t you drink coffee when you wake up?

According to American neuroscience researcher Steven Miller, drinking coffee when you wake up is a bad idea. Indeed, the body naturally produces cortisol when it emerges from the arms of Morpheus. This hormone makes us feel alert and awake, explains the researcher, according to his comments reported in Forbes magazine. This means that our bodies produce the energy we need to start our day, which is what some people look for when drinking their morning coffee. Although everyone has their own rhythm of life, in most people, the body produces cortisol peaks between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., and between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. therefore it is not recommended to drink coffee at these times.

Also note that cortisol is a hormone associated with stress. There is evidence that consuming caffeine during a cortisol spike, such as that produced by the body upon waking, can lead to increased cortisol production and have adverse health effects.

Have a mid-morning coffee



If the body naturally has the energy it needs to start its day, a small drop in energy levels may be observed during the morning. So it might be a good idea to drink a coffee.”between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. for example, to take over from cortisol.”, and thus give our body a boost, explains Doctor Corinne Chicheportiche-Ayache, nutritionist, to our colleagues in Ouest-France. Likewise, it is possible to drink another coffee “between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. […] without taking the risk of altering your night’s sleep, or even a short restorative nap”, specifies the doctor.

Why is it not recommended to drink coffee in the evening?

After this possible afternoon coffee, another peak of cortisol takes over between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., thus giving the body a boost to finish the day. After this time, however, it is strongly recommended not to have another cup of coffee. We must not forget that caffeine has stimulating properties which can alter the quality of sleep. Its effects last between three and five hours in the body, which is why it is best not to consume it during the six hours before bedtime. It would be a shame if our ally during the day played tricks on us once night fell.

Chloe BENOIST pour TF1 INFO