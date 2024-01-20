When is the Pendikspor – Beşiktaş match? At what time and on which channel will the Beşiktaş match be broadcast live? | Trendyol Super League – Last minute Beşiktaş news

#Pendikspor #Beşiktaş #match #time #channel #Beşiktaş #match #broadcast #live #Trendyol #Super #League #minute #Beşiktaş #news

Beşiktaş will be the guest of Pendikspor in the 21st week of Trendyol Super League. Beşiktaş, which made a breakthrough with Fernando Santos, wants to continue its rise by beating Pendikspor. The broadcast time, channel and possible lineups of the match are wondered by football fans and are searched on search engines. So, when is the Pendikspor – Beşiktaş match? At what time and on which channel will the Beşiktaş match be broadcast live?

The excitement continues in Trendyol Super League. Pendikspor and BeşiktaşoHe will share his memories. All details about the match are wondered and researched on search engines. So, when, at what time and on which channel will the Pendikspor – Beşiktaş match be broadcast live?

WHEN, AT WHAT TIME AND ON WHICH CHANNEL WILL PENDİKSPOR – BEŞİKTAŞ MATCH BE BROADCAST LIVE?

Pendikspor – Beşiktaş match will be played on Saturday, January 20 at 19:00. You can watch the match live on beIN Sports 1.

6 MISSING IN BEŞİKTAŞ

6 players in the black-white team will not be able to play against Pendikspor for various reasons. Omar Colley, Daniel Amartey, Arthur Masuaku and Vincent Aboubakar, who are in the squads of the national teams competing in the African Cup of Nations, will not be able to play in the competition. Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain and Amir Hadziahmetovic will not be on the field due to their injuries.

FOUR PLAYERS ARE ON THE PENALTY LIMIT

4 Beşiktaş players are on the yellow card penalty limit before the Siltaş Yapı Pendikspor match. Mert Günok, Necip Uysal, Tayfur Bingöl and Gedson Fernandes in the black-white team will be suspended if they receive a yellow card and will not be able to play in the match against Yukatel Adana Demirspor in the 22nd week.

