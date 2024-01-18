when it plays, schedule, forecast, broadcast channel and where to watch today’s game

#plays #schedule #forecast #broadcast #channel #watch #todays #game

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid they play LIVE this Thursday for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. Check here the schedules and which channel broadcasts.

Real Madrid visits Atlético Madrid for the Copa del Rey. | Composition: Libero

Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid LIVE They measure forces TODAY, Thursday, January 18, from 3:30 p.m. in Peru (9:30 p.m. in Spain), in a match for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey 2023-2024. This promising match will be played at the Cívitas Metropolitano stadium and will be broadcast on DIRECTV Sports and TVE La 1you can also follow the minute by minute that Libero.pe offers you.

Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid LIVE and LIVE for the Copa del Rey: minute by minute

Real Madrid’s probable lineup

Lunin; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos o Modric, Bellingham; Brahim o Rodrygo and Vinicius

Possible alignment of Atlético Madrid

Oblak, Hermoso, Giménez, Savic, Llorente, Lino, Saúl, Koke, De Paul, Morata and Griezmann.

Welcome to the coverage of Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid!

Follow the LIVE broadcast of the derby between Real Madrid against Atlético Madrid for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

Preview of the match Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid for Copa del Rey

Let’s remember that this tie is a single match, in addition to there being a tie in the 90 minutes there will be extras and if equality persists, everything will be decided by penalties.

When does Real Madrid play vs. Atlético Madrid for Copa del Rey?

The meeting between Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid It will take place this Thursday, January 18 at the Cívitas Metropolitano stadium.

Also Read:  Carlos Vela forgets about Liga MX and MLS to return to Europe; according to reports

How does Real Madrid arrive?

The ‘merengue’ team arrives motivated after having won the Spanish Super Cup last Sunday and beating Barcelona 4-1 in the final. Let us remember that in the semifinal of the aforementioned tournament they beat ‘Atleti’ 5-3, which will seek revenge.

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of the white team, will use his offensive trident made up of Jude Bellingam, Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Júnior, the latter arriving inspired after scoring three goals in the last classic against Barça.

Real Madrid has just won the Spanish Super Cup.

How does Atlético Madrid arrive?

For its part, the ‘colchonero’ cast needs to stay alive in the Copa del Rey to save its season locally, because they were left without the Super Cup, and in LaLiga they are 11 points below the leader, which is currently Girona.

Likewise, during the week there was talk about the corridor that the ‘albirrojo’ team should give to Real Madrid for winning the title, but everything indicates that finally Atlético will break with that tradition in Spain and will not pay tribute to its rival par excellence from the city.

Atlético Madrid hopes to continue competing in the Copa del Rey.

What time does Real Madrid play vs. Atletico Madrid?

  • Spain: 9:30 p.m.
  • Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay: 5:30 p.m
  • Bolivia and Venezuela: 4:30 p.m.
  • Peru, Colombia and Ecuador: 3:30 p.m.
  • Mexico: 2:30 p.m.
  • United States: 12:30 p.m. (Los Angeles) and 3:30 p.m. (Miami and New York)

Where to watch Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid?

  • Peru: DirecTV Sports and DirecTV GO
  • Argentina: DirecTV Sports y DirecTV GO
  • Chile: DirecTV Sports y DirecTV GO
  • Colombia: DirecTV Sports y DirecTV GO
  • Ecuador: DirecTV Sports y DirecTV GO
  • Uruguay: DirecTV Sports y DirecTV GO
  • Venezuela: DirecTV Sports y DirecTV GO
  • Spain: TVE, La 1, fuboTV España and RTVE.es
  • México: Sky HD y Blue To Go Video Everywhere
  • United States: ESPN+
Also Read:  When will the final be played Real Madrid vs. Barcelona for the Spanish Super Cup final, date of the Spanish classic, day of the Barcelona-Real Madrid match and where they play | VIDEO | EN | | SPORTS-TOTAL

Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid: prediction and betting odds

Real Madrid arrives with a slight favoritism over Atlético Madrid, according to the main betting houses.

HomesAtleticoDrawRealI Bet You2,753,352.39Total Bet2,713,332.40Inkabet2,803,402.50Olimpo2,803,602.40Betsson2,853,602.45

Where does Real Madrid play vs. Atletico Madrid?

The match between Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid will take place at the Cívitas Metropolitano stadium (previously called Wanda Metropolitano), in Madrid. This venue has capacity for 68,000 spectators.

Real Madrid’s last 5 games

These are the last five matches that the team has played. Real Madrid:

  • Real Madrid 4-1 Barcelona | 14.01.2024
  • Real Madrid 5-3 Atlético Madrid | 10.01.2024
  • Arandina 1-3 Real Madrid | 06.01.2024
  • Real Madrid 1-0 Mallorca | 03.01.2024
  • Deportivo Alavés 0-1 Real Madrid | 12/21/2023

Join the Líbero WhatsApp channel

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

In a Balkan country two weeks from now, you can only pay in euros, even though they are not EU member states
In a Balkan country two weeks from now, you can only pay in euros, even though they are not EU member states
Posted on
Tax return 2024. Even this can be tax deducted and you can get money in your account [18.01.24]
Tax return 2024. Even this can be tax deducted and you can get money in your account [18.01.24]
Posted on
Acer presented new AMD Radeon video cards for pro gamers | News block
Acer presented new AMD Radeon video cards for pro gamers | News block
Posted on
HEAVY RAIN – Water rises in Mahajanga
HEAVY RAIN – Water rises in Mahajanga
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News