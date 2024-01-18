when it plays, schedule, forecast, broadcast channel and where to watch today’s game

#plays #schedule #forecast #broadcast #channel #watch #todays #game

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid they play LIVE this Thursday for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. Check here the schedules and which channel broadcasts.

Real Madrid visits Atlético Madrid for the Copa del Rey. | Composition: Libero

Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid LIVE They measure forces TODAY, Thursday, January 18, from 3:30 p.m. in Peru (9:30 p.m. in Spain), in a match for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey 2023-2024. This promising match will be played at the Cívitas Metropolitano stadium and will be broadcast on DIRECTV Sports and TVE La 1you can also follow the minute by minute that Libero.pe offers you.

Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid for the Copa del Rey

Real Madrid’s probable lineup

Lunin; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos o Modric, Bellingham; Brahim o Rodrygo and Vinicius

Possible alignment of Atlético Madrid

Oblak, Hermoso, Giménez, Savic, Llorente, Lino, Saúl, Koke, De Paul, Morata and Griezmann.

Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid

The derby between Real Madrid against Atlético Madrid for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

Preview of the match Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid for Copa del Rey

Let’s remember that this tie is a single match, in addition to there being a tie in the 90 minutes there will be extras and if equality persists, everything will be decided by penalties.

When does Real Madrid play vs. Atlético Madrid for Copa del Rey?

The meeting between Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid It will take place this Thursday, January 18 at the Cívitas Metropolitano stadium.

How does Real Madrid arrive?

The ‘merengue’ team arrives motivated after having won the Spanish Super Cup last Sunday and beating Barcelona 4-1 in the final. Let us remember that in the semifinal of the aforementioned tournament they beat ‘Atleti’ 5-3, which will seek revenge.

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of the white team, will use his offensive trident made up of Jude Bellingam, Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Júnior, the latter arriving inspired after scoring three goals in the last classic against Barça.

Real Madrid has just won the Spanish Super Cup.

How does Atlético Madrid arrive?

For its part, the ‘colchonero’ cast needs to stay alive in the Copa del Rey to save its season locally, because they were left without the Super Cup, and in LaLiga they are 11 points below the leader, which is currently Girona.

Likewise, during the week there was talk about the corridor that the ‘albirrojo’ team should give to Real Madrid for winning the title, but everything indicates that finally Atlético will break with that tradition in Spain and will not pay tribute to its rival par excellence from the city.

Atlético Madrid hopes to continue competing in the Copa del Rey.

What time does Real Madrid play vs. Atletico Madrid?

Spain: 9:30 p.m.

Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay: 5:30 p.m

Bolivia and Venezuela: 4:30 p.m.

Peru, Colombia and Ecuador: 3:30 p.m.

Mexico: 2:30 p.m.

United States: 12:30 p.m. (Los Angeles) and 3:30 p.m. (Miami and New York)

Where to watch Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid?

Peru: DirecTV Sports and DirecTV GO

Argentina: DirecTV Sports y DirecTV GO

Chile: DirecTV Sports y DirecTV GO

Colombia: DirecTV Sports y DirecTV GO

Ecuador: DirecTV Sports y DirecTV GO

Uruguay: DirecTV Sports y DirecTV GO

Venezuela: DirecTV Sports y DirecTV GO

Spain: TVE, La 1, fuboTV España and RTVE.es

México: Sky HD y Blue To Go Video Everywhere

United States: ESPN+

Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid: prediction and betting odds

Real Madrid arrives with a slight favoritism over Atlético Madrid, according to the main betting houses.

HomesAtleticoDrawRealI Bet You2,753,352.39Total Bet2,713,332.40Inkabet2,803,402.50Olimpo2,803,602.40Betsson2,853,602.45

Where does Real Madrid play vs. Atletico Madrid?

The match between Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid will take place at the Cívitas Metropolitano stadium (previously called Wanda Metropolitano), in Madrid. This venue has capacity for 68,000 spectators.

Real Madrid’s last 5 games

These are the last five matches that the team has played. Real Madrid:

Real Madrid 4-1 Barcelona | 14.01.2024

Real Madrid 5-3 Atlético Madrid | 10.01.2024

Arandina 1-3 Real Madrid | 06.01.2024

Real Madrid 1-0 Mallorca | 03.01.2024

Deportivo Alavés 0-1 Real Madrid | 12/21/2023

