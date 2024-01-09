when it plays, time, tickets, broadcast channel and where to watch the game

#plays #time #tickets #broadcast #channel #watch #game

University vs. Cesar Vallejo they play LIVE this tuesday Poet Night 2024 in Trujillo. Check here the schedules, where to see it and more.

Vallejo vs Universitario will meet at the Mansiche Stadium. | Libero composition

Universitario vs César Vallejo LIVE they will play an exciting friendly duel for the ‘Poet Night 2024’, in what will be the official presentation of Roberto Mosquera’s team in front of all its fans. This preparation match will take place on Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 pm from the Mansiche Stadium, in the city of Trujillo.

When does Universitario play vs. César Vallejo for Poeta Night 2024?

The Poet Night 2024, where University and César Vallejo They will hold a friendly match, it will take place this Tuesday, January 9 at the Mansiche Stadium, located in Trujillo.

Preview of the University match vs. César Vallejo by Poeta Night 2024

The expected duel will capture everyone’s attention, as it is the first confrontation of the ‘creams’, after becoming champions last season, while on the other side of the coin and as hosts are the northerners who intend to demonstrate that this year They want to be favorites.

The ‘poet’ team began the coup by hiring none other than the captains of the clubs that fought for the title last season, José Carvallo from Universitario de Deportes and Josepmir Ballón from Alianza Lima.

With these elements, Vallejo ensures hierarchy and leadership in its staff; However, he not only thought about it, as he also captured other players such as Nilson Loyola from Sporting Cristal or Alec Deneumostier from FBC Melgar, showing that his intention is to have a careful cast.

Even so, it is considered that his signing that attracted the most attention was that of Cristian Benavente, who did not have minutes in 2023 due to a severe injury that lasted since 2022, but with the medical discharge he hopes to recover his best version in the city of eternal spring.

On the other hand, Universitario returns to the fields after becoming national champion with some changes to its squad, such as the departure of former captain José Carvallo, coach Jorge Fossati, and even the footballer who was its star: Piero Quispe.

What time is Poet Night 2024?

This is the list of schedules for the official presentation of the UCV.

Peru: 7.00 pm

México: 6.00 p. m.

Colombia: 7.00 p. m.

Ecuador: 7.00 p. m.

Venezuela: 8.00 p. m.

Bolivia: 8.00 p. m.

Paraguay:8.00 p.m

Chile: 9.00 p. m.

Argentina: 9.00 p. m.

Uruguay: 9.00 p.m

Brazil: 9.00 pm

Spain: 1.00 am (Wednesday the 10th).

On which channel do they show Poeta Night 2024, University vs. Cesar Vallejo?

It has been confirmed that the match between Roberto Mosquera’s team against the Fabián Bustos team will be broadcast on the Liga 1 MAX signal, a channel that has the rights to César Vallejo.

Where to watch Poeta Night 2024, University match vs. Cesar Vallejo?

DirecTV: canal 604 (SD) y 1604 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 10/61 (SD) and 510 (HD)

Best Cable: canal 12

Cable Mundo Peru: channel 3 (SD) and 3.3 (HD)

LatinCable: channel 23 (SD) and 40.3 (HD)

USA RED: canal 3.

Poet Night 2024: tickets and prices

The tickets for the presentation by César Vallejo and the match against Universityare held from the Mansiche Stadium box office, as well as at the Janno’s Box Office.

Armchair A: S/ 150.00

Seat B: S/ 150.00

West A: S/ 120.00

West B: S/ 120.00

East: S/ 80.00

North: S/ 50.00

On: S/30.00.

University vs. César Vallejo: possible alignments

University : Sebastian Britos; Aldo Corzo, Williams Riveros, Matías Di Benedetto; Andy Polo, Rodrigo Ureña, Martín Pérez Guedes, Horacio Calcaterra, Nelson Cabanillas; Edison Flores, Alex Valera.

: Sebastian Britos; Aldo Corzo, Williams Riveros, Matías Di Benedetto; Andy Polo, Rodrigo Ureña, Martín Pérez Guedes, Horacio Calcaterra, Nelson Cabanillas; Edison Flores, Alex Valera. Cesar Vallejo: José Carvallo; Johan Madrid, Carlos Ascues, Alec Deneumostier, Nilson Loyola; Gerson Barreto, Josepmir Ballón, Jairo Vélez; Cristian Benavente, Edgar Benítez, Yorleys Mena.

Join the Líbero WhatsApp channel