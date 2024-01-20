When Little Tourists Are Disappointed, New York Turns Out to Smell and Far from Expectations

#Tourists #Disappointed #York #Turns #Smell #Expectations

New York –

The funny thing about this little tourist is that he was walking around New York and felt like he had been lied to by his mother because he found a city that turned out to be dirty and smelly.

This little tourist is Jette Blackman, a three year old toddler from Sydney, Australia. This tourist initially believed that the views in New York City (NYC) were so beautiful. He got these beautiful stories from his mother.

Unfortunately, when he arrived, these expectations were refuted by rubbish everywhere, and the streets were smelly.

“Mama, I don’t like New York. There’s a lot of rubbish,” complained Jette Blackman to her mother Jeraldine who was taking her for a walk.

Jeraldine uploaded this horrendous video to TikTok and managed to attract 21.5 million viewers.

“Mama, next time don’t lie to me again. Lying is not fun,” he said, which was greeted by his mother’s surprise.

“You said it was beautiful,” he added disappointedly and the mother laughed.

“There are so many people here,” he said.

“What (this) smells so bad?,” he added.

This little tourist continues to criticize NYC because it has seedy corners behind the splendor of the city. To the point that he even criticized NYC for thinking that this city was copying Australia by having McDonalds.

“Wooh, look at that McDonald’s. They imitate Australia,” concluded the little tourist.

Apart from the little tourist, netizens also agree with this opinion.

“An honest review of New York,” commented one netizen.

“I’ve never been to New York, but I completely believe this review. Let’s just say I was influenced,” joked another netizen.

“(Removing) New York from the list of places to visit,” said another netizen.

Likewise, native New Yorkers also agree with the opinion of the little traveler and other netizens.

“As a native of NY, he is very ACCURATE,” said a netizen who claimed to be a local resident.

@theblackmanfamily And this is the honest review of Jette about NY 😁 how did I get all of this? I used the @insta360 GO 3 🤭 soooo good!!! #Insta360 #Insta360FamCam @insta360_official ♬ original sound – The Blackman Family

However, a study in June 2023 ranked New York as the best city in America that year. Additionally, a global survey released in October also named NYC the most attractive place in the world. With Gramercy Park being the most interesting spot.

“(The neighborhood) is associated with so many famous people who currently live or have lived there, including Julia Roberts, Rufus Wainwright, Karl Lagerfeld, and Oscar Wilde. And it is the birthplace of Theodore Roosevelt,” the researchers said.

“With such well-known residents, along with a well-documented origin story and exclusive gardens, Gramercy Park is the primary location for nearly 2,700 Wikipedia articles,” the authors added.

Watch the video “Deadly accident after New Year’s concert in New York, 2 people die”

(wkn/wsw)

