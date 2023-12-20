When Mount Merapi erupted, magma spewed into a live spectacle in Iceland

#Mount #Merapi #erupted #magma #spewed #live #spectacle #Iceland

Iceland, which is in the North Atlantic volcanic hot spot, experiences an eruption every five years on average. Even though the eruption is very dangerous, everyone can see the live broadcast of this volcanic eruption.

Reporting from Mashable, Wednesday (20/12/2023) travelers around the world can witness volcanic eruption activity firsthand in Grindavik, Iceland. One of the largest volcanoes in Iceland erupted on Tuesday (19/12) evening local time. This recording was broadcast live by the Icelandic National Broadcasting Service via YouTube.

One of the amazing things about this Merapi activity is the towering lava fountains erupting from long cracks in the ground. And we can see how the lava flow spreads around it. Fortunately, this activity does not occur in urban areas.

This eruption sent lightning into the air. Which is likened to being brighter than a fireworks festival.

Lava flow after eruption in Iceland Iceland (Civil Protection of Iceland/Handout via REUTERS)

Previously, an earthquake hit the Iceland area during the last month. Local residents also realized that this was a sign that an eruption would occur. The government immediately evacuated the city of Grindavik. Currently, lava is gushing and flowing from the ground as it flows north, away from Grindavik.

Iceland is a volcanic world. It is located at the meeting point of Earth’s two large tectonic plates (the North American and Eurasian plates) in the Atlantic Ocean, called the Mid-Atlantic Ridge. The plates are moving away from each other, and beneath Iceland a plume of molten rock emerges from a geologically dynamic zone and sometimes erupts onto the surface.

Some eruptions in Iceland have been explosive. Like in 2010 when the Eyjafjallajökull volcano ejected enough ash into the air to close around 300 airports in Europe for about a week.

But this latest eruption is different. Molten rock, or magma, erupts directly from the ground. And in Iceland, this magma tends to be fluid and runny which often results in lava flows compared to giant volcanic explosions.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office reports that the size of the volcanic eruption at Sundhnuksgígar ‘continues to decrease’. It is said that the lava flow is estimated to be a quarter of the lava flow at the time of the eruption. The lava fountain which was up to 30 meters high has also begun to disappear.

