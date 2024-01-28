When selling magazines is the mission. How Nota bene restores people’s pride (report)

#selling #magazines #mission #Nota #bene #restores #peoples #pride #report

Forty-year-old Robo is preparing for duty in front of a supermarket in Ružinov, Bratislava. It starts in less than an hour. He has what he always has with him: a black bag on wheels, in which is a seller’s card, magazines wrapped in a Europack, and food and water. He also dressed conscientiously. He wears a thicker hooded sweatshirt and a jacket over his blue shirt. Standing on the street for long hours is not always pleasant. Especially when it’s freezing or raining.

For Rob, working on the street is even more challenging than for others. His chest is slightly pushed forward, which makes it harder for him to walk. Despite his handicap, he has been selling Nota bene for almost twenty years. As he proudly puts on his red and yellow vest, passers-by look at him. It doesn’t bother him. He pulls out the magazines and a big smile appears on his face.

“Hello, how are you? I have a new number here. They came to interview me, look,” says the seller to a lady who has just left the store and points at us.

“Hello, thank you for always asking, here you are,” the lady smiles back at him and hands him a crumpled bill for a new copy of the magazine.

Robo is a sociable type. He likes to talk to people. Many greet him, exchange a few words, and only then buy the magazine. Others promise that they will definitely get a new number another time. Maybe tomorrow, when they go shopping again. However, most people pass by without noticing. They push the shopping cart with their eyes fixed on the ground in front of them, pretending that Rob’s greeting was lost in the clatter of wheels.

“I wish people would help and be mindful all year round, not just before the holidays when they need to ease their conscience. Sometimes you just have to say hello and you have a better day,” says Robo, leading us to a place where he goes for cake from time to time. He prefers windmills.

Broken window and family

Robo grew up on a housing estate in Bratislava’s Petržalka. He comes from a large family, he has seven siblings, but the ties between them have been broken. The social worker took them away from their parents when they were still children. The siblings were thus dispersed in various children’s homes throughout Slovakia.

“Mom wasn’t completely healthy, she left us, and dad couldn’t handle so many children. One day he also left, he locked us in the apartment and he wasn’t there,” says Robo, while showing us the saleswomen in the pastry shop who come every day before work to say hello and wish them a pleasant day. If he has an extra euro left over, he sometimes buys a cake from them.

However, in his spirit he returns to the memory of more than 30 years ago. When they stayed at home with their siblings, they played at first, but soon became afraid. They could not get out of the apartment for long hours. They started shouting. One of the children broke the window. Glass fell on eight-year-old Rob and the shards injured him. That scared the siblings.

“We screamed for help. The neighbors called the police, the policemen broke down the door, a social worker came and sent us to different homes,” he recalls. Even though it was the moment when he said goodbye to his siblings, he says that he got everything he needed in the home. He was able to go to school, he had a regular diet, and most importantly, he was able to see a doctor. He suffered from a chest deformity since birth.

As he grew, his troubled chest kept moving forward, making it difficult for him to breathe. “That’s why I’m on disability pension. I would like to be completely healthy so that I can work more and have my own apartment. I am, but grateful to be able to walk and be among people at all,” he admits, awkwardly sticking his fork into the windmill.

While part of Rob’s family lives in the east of Slovakia in great poverty, the other part distanced itself from him. So much so that they stopped answering his phone. “One of my brothers died, another had drug problems. I am in contact especially with the oldest sister, who lives in the Czech Republic,” he explains.

A staple of Bratislava streets

Robo is one of the longest-running Nota bene sellers. He spent part of his life selling in Petržalka, for many years he was in the center of the capital on Náměstí SNP, many people met him in Podunajské Biskupice, and today he is regularly in Bratislava’s Ružinov.

“For 18 years, I have been selling every day from Monday to Saturday. I can’t force the magazine on people, I have to sense if they even want to buy it,” he explains. Years on the streets taught him to be cautious and not trust everyone. He encountered curses and insults, especially because of his darker skin color. He has people yelling at him to find a “normal” job.

The sale of the Nota bene magazine is a social project and help for homeless people, thanks to which they can secure basic life needs. Even people who do not have an ID card, struggle with addictions or have health problems can work in this way.

Robo says he has dozens of regular customers who regularly support him by buying. “There are salespeople who are worse off than I am. Thank you very much to all my customers. Please be sure to write that I really thank them from the bottom of my heart,” he smiles.

When a mobile phone changes life

He started selling Robo magazine a year before he turned thirty. He returned to his native Bratislava because the authorities wanted to check his disability pension. Before that, he lived with his sister in neighboring Bohemia for a long time. He moved in with her as soon as he reached adulthood and found himself at the gates of the children’s home.

He was like that again in Slovakia. He temporarily moved to a hostel, where he paid 30 crowns per night. He noticed that many people sleeping there were selling Nota bene. “I asked one of them where I should go to apply because I also wanted to work. Faith plays a big role in my life, and I began to see this sale as my mission,” he recalls.

He quickly made friends with people and was proud to start making money on his own. He found himself in this job. It can also be seen in his results. Today, he sells around 70 copies a month. But the beginnings were difficult.

“When I was selling on Náměstí SNP, I really wanted a mobile phone. I needed it for everyday life, because I had no way to contact the authorities or respond to an ad because of the rental. Unfortunately, I couldn’t afford it,” he admits. A few days later, he was stopped by a young lady who told him that she had a new mobile phone to spare. She asked if he would like one and Robo enthusiastically agreed.

Grandfather like his own father

For a long time he dreamed of owning his own home. Once he saw an ad in the newspaper where an elderly gentleman was looking for a subtenant for his apartment. “I called him to say I would like to rent a room and he told me I could move in right away. I told him straight away that I am a Roma and I sell Nota bene,” he recalls one of the most important days in his life.

He took his bags from the hostel and moved in with a man whom he now calls nothing but “grandpa”. To a man who didn’t mind at all that Robo made a living selling magazines on the street and had a “different” skin tone. He helped him stand on his own two feet, showed him what Christmas could look like, they cooked together and watched hockey or football in the evenings.

“Grandpa’s wife died after a serious illness. He didn’t want to be alone in the apartment, so he advertised. I took care of him and he took care of me. He was like my father,” laughs Robo. He paid the rent regularly and was also involved in household chores.

They lived together for twelve long years in an apartment in Ružinov, Bratislava. Robo bought his first TV, after a while he saved up for new windows, which he helped his grandfather pay for. However, the happy story was coming to an end. One day the old man was not feeling well. Robo called an ambulance, took care of him during his stay in the hospital, but in the end it was up to him to bury him.

Debts dragged him to the bottom

Part of the apartment was inherited by Robo and the other part by the relatives of the man who gave him a roof over his head. Then came the first mistakes. Robo had to pay off his grandfather’s family from part of the apartment, and he also took out bad loans to buy the things he always wanted. “I will regret it for the rest of my life. When my grandfather was alive, he always told me to stay away from non-banknotes, but you see, I messed it all up,” he says sadly over the dessert. If he had one more chance, he would have avoided the loans, and he would not have bought part of the apartment.

Nevertheless, Robo helps with the little he has. His ex-girlfriend has four children who ended up in an orphanage after she got into trouble. “Even though we broke up, I like to see the children and take them to lunch. I’ve always wanted my own children, I’ve never had any, so at least I’ll help them have someone,” he describes. He regularly visits them in the orphanage in Seredi and always brings them at least small gifts.

How much does a decent life cost

Robo is one of the happier sellers. He never stayed on the street. He either lived with his sister in the Czech Republic, rented a room with “grandfather”, or lived in a hostel, to which he returned several times in his life.

Today, he is no longer dependent on it. His dream of owning his own home still hasn’t come true, but together with another seller, Nota Bene, he rents a small apartment. “We pull each other. He cooks and I clean,” she laughs. One person invests more in a household or rent, then the other, depending on how well they are selling magazines.

They pay 500 euros a month for rent, and even though it is often difficult, they always get the money together at the end of the month. “My friend is not doing very well in sales and sometimes earns only a hundred euros. I’ll help him then. I am very sorry that the state does not help us. I don’t understand that neither of us is entitled to housing benefit. I’m a working disabled pensioner and I can’t afford anything,” says Robo, asking what more he can do to live a dignified life.

In Slovakia, housing allowance is tied to material need. However, if a person receives, for example, a disability pension, he will not receive housing allowance. This is Rob’s case as well. As a disabled pensioner, he receives 400 euros per month from the state. He says that if he didn’t work and didn’t live with a friend, he wouldn’t even have money left over from his pension for basic medicines.

“I don’t know if I have a difficult life, we all fight as best we can. There are people who are worse off. What would they give to have a job as good as mine?” smiles Robo, saying that while he longs to live on his own, he would rather be able to work as long as possible. And he wants to prove it to us right away. The service is about to start.

Robo gets up from the finished dessert and leaves. He takes his bag on wheels and hangs the sales card around his neck. Today, like every day, he faces several hours of standing on the freezing street with an uncertain outcome. Only then will he be able to put down the magazines at least for a while. Literally and figuratively. But now he is just picking them out of the black bag and a smile appears on his lips again.

