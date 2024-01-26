When should you be concerned?

#concerned

Many parents consult for a “suspicious” mole (nevus or nevus) on their child’s skin. But is it useful?

In reality, “strict monitoring of nevi in ​​children is not necessary,” assures Dr. Olivia Boccara, dermatologist at the Necker Enfants-Malades Hospital (Paris), because melanoma, a form of skin cancer, is extremely rare in children, or practically non-existent before the age of 10. »

“Although we can recommend paying attention to nevi in ​​children,” summarizes the dermatologist, “strict surveillance for melanoma is generally not necessary until adulthood in the general population, where the risk becomes significantly higher. »

From 11 or 12 years old

If they can occur, pediatric lesions most often have a very favorable prognosis, unlike melanomas observed in adults.

“However, from the age of 11 or 12, we can start paying attention to nevi and changes in their appearance,” advises Dr. Boccara, “because it is at these ages that the number of melanomas begins to increase. slowly, to become more significant among adolescents aged 16-18 and even young adults, with some cases of melanoma, even if this remains quite rare. »

The particular case of families at risk of melanoma

From adolescence and young adulthood, the assessment of melanoma risk factors is similar to adults, in order to identify those who are at increased risk due to familial cases of melanoma or multiple nevi.

If a teenager has a first-degree relative, an older brother or sister, etc. who has already been diagnosed with at least one melanoma, he or she is then considered at risk.

In this case, the precise assessment of his risk of melanoma will take into account both his family risk factors and those which are specific to him, such as the number of nevi present on his skin and his exposure to the sun.

This assessment makes it possible to determine how often and at what age screening by skin examination should begin.

When should we do early detection?

If the adolescent has a considerable number of nevi on his skin, i.e. several dozen (which is not very common), “we could consider starting screening a little earlier, from 12-13 years old,” explains Olivia Boccara. . On the other hand, if there are fewer than ten nevi, the screening process can probably be initiated a little later. »

In addition, the examination will take into account the history of exposure to the sun, the main risk factor for melanoma. If the adolescent had significant sun exposure during childhood, this could indeed influence the decision to start screening at a younger age.

Photoprotection, non-negotiable in children

Photoprotection, especially in children, is imperative. It is recommended not to expose children to the sun before the age of 3, and to prevent any sunburn, by wearing protective clothing and thick layers of SPF50 sunscreen.

Indeed, intense exposure to the sun during childhood is an avoidable risk factor for melanoma in adulthood.

Thus, by adopting preventive measures such as photoprotection, we help reduce the risk of melanoma in the future.