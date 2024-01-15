When the formatting of laws is lacking!

In 2023, the Secretary General of the Government, Mohammed El Hajoui, has repeatedly criticized the editorial quality of certain legal texts coming from a few ministerial offices. Illegible documents, terminological approximations, abstract formulations… the legislative pen now constitutes a major challenge for the General Secretariat of the Government (SGG). Considered detrimental to the implementation of public policies, this deterioration pushed the SGG to launch programs to upgrade legislative production. Contacted by “L’Opinion”, experts point out the criteria for selecting human resources, calling for more investment in legal advisors. Decryption.

