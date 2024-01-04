When the payment of increased pensions begins in January 2024

#payment #increased #pensions #begins #January

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced, on Thursday, at the beginning of the Government meeting, that the payment of pensions increased by 13.8% will start from Friday. Those who collect the pension on the card will receive the money “in the coming days”.

“Even if we have a particularly important election year ahead of us, I would like us not to promise anything that we cannot fulfill. We must continue to put Romania and Romanians first in all our decisions. The first commitment this year will be to pensioners. The payment of pensions increased by 13.8% will start tomorrow. Also, for those who collect their pension on the card, this will happen in the coming days,” said Prime Minister Ciolacu.

He added that it is the first increase in pensions this year, and from September the recalculation follows, “which will do justice for millions of pensioners”.

The pension point is increased to 2,032 lei (from 1,785 lei in 2023). Also, the minimum pension (or social allowance for pensioners) increases from 1,125 lei to 1,281 lei.

We remind you that from September 1, pensioners will receive an increase after the recalculation of pensions, according to Law 360/2023.

The special pensions of judges and prosecutors are not updated with the average annual rate of inflation in 2024.

