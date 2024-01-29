When the RSA is needed for the elderly and not only: how to access it, how much to pay, when nothing is due

#RSA #needed #elderly #access #pay #due

If you are no longer self-sufficient, what to do

We are among the longest-lived countries in the world; As we age, however, we often live with chronic and disabling illnesses. In our country, as shown by Istat data, approximately 3 million 860 thousand elderly people are not self-sufficient, that is, they have serious difficulties in the fundamental activities of daily life such as walking, eating, washing, cooking and taking medicine.

Growing old healthily while maintaining our autonomy is the hope of each of us. But if this were not the case, what kind of assistance would we be entitled to?

What will change with the reform of care for non-self-sufficient elderly people (Law no. 33/2023)? When will it really be operational?

In the meantime, if it is no longer possible to care for one of our non-self-sufficient relatives (or those with Alzheimer’s) at home and hospitalization in an Rsa – Nursing home becomes an obligatory choice, what is the process to follow to obtain hospitalization? Is the fee paid by the National Health Service? How much does the guest (or his family) have to pay?

What happens if the patient and his relatives are unable to bear this expense? In which cases are the costs borne entirely by the National Health Service and not even the “hotel” part is due?

Families often navigate by sight, forced to juggle the many obstacles to use the service, especially due to high fees and long waits for hospitalization but also unclear information. Here is what you need to know if hospitalization in an RSA becomes necessary, who to contact, the procedures to follow and other useful information.

Residential assistance paid for by the NHS, who is entitled to it

For people with chronic illnesses or in frail conditions who are not self-sufficient (not just the elderly), who do not have the possibility of treating themselves at home due to the severity of their health conditions or because they do not have any support from family, friends or assistants for daily needs, the National Health Service provides the possibility of being hosted in non-hospital residential facilities.

Residential care falls within the Lea – Essential levels of care, but changes from one Region to another: the accreditation criteria of the RSAs and even the names (RSA, Ra and other acronyms) are different, as are the methods for accessing them and the rates paid by guests (may depend on income or intensity of assistance).

Based on data from the Ministry of Health referring to 2021, there are 3,664 healthcare facilities that assist the elderly, of which 222 are public and 3,442 are accredited private ones.

As regards the number of beds, Istat notes the usual gap between North and South: it ranges from 31 beds per thousand elderly residents in the North-East, to 5-6 per thousand in the South.

Hospitalization in Rsa (public or affiliated): how it happens

This is how hospitalization in a public RSA or one affiliated with the National Health Service takes place.

It should be noted that the procedures may change from one Region to another, so it is advisable to inquire at the local health authority (or ATS) of residence (website, Pua office – Single point of access or Urp – Public relations office).

In many cases the first step is the request to the Local Health Authority for the multidimensional assessment for access to the Rsa, made by the doctor in charge of the patient (general medicine, outpatient or hospital) or by the interested party himself or by his family members.

The territorial UVM (multidimensional evaluation unit) is then activated, composed of a team of professionals, which plans the home visit to estimate the physical, mental and social conditions of the patient and identify the necessary residential treatments (medical, nursing, rehabilitation etc.) based on the intensity and complexity of the patient’s care and the duration of care.

The local health authority authorizes hospitalization and schedules it if a bed is available in one of the selected affiliated facilities or starts the process of inclusion on the waiting list (you can even wait months before hospitalization).

In other cases, such as in Lombardy for example, the interested person (or their family members) can contact the RSA directly where they intend to be assisted.

Tips to help you make your choice

Choosing a public or private residential facility affiliated with the regional health service is relatively easy: generally the list of accredited RSAs is available on the website of your region or local health authority. If, however, also due to the long waits, you choose a private facility (you also pay for healthcare services and, on average, the fee is around one hundred euros per day), the advice is to check whether it is it is authorized by the Region or the Municipality to carry out the activity, even if not in agreement with the Regional Health Service and, furthermore, it must be verified whether it provides the assistance needed, for example if it assists Alzheimer’s patients. In any case, it is good to be wary of “anonymous” structures. During inspections in over 6,500 RSAs, from January 2022 to August 2023, the NAS – Carabinieri Health Protection Command found one in three RSAs not in compliance.

Tuition, who pays and what

The healthcare services provided in the RSAs – public or private affiliated – are always free for all guests, as they are reimbursed to the facility by the National Health Service. As a rule, however, the “hotel” fee (food, accommodation and other services, for example laundry), equal to 50% of the fee, is paid by the patients or families, except in particular cases (more on this after you). And you can pay up to 1,800 euros per month.

What happens if the patient or family members are unable to afford this expense? The co-payment fee can be supported by the Municipality for those assisted below a certain income (social-health ISEE) upon request to be presented to the Social Services of the Municipality of residence.

Contribution from the Municipality, how to obtain it

Not everyone knows that the presentation of the socio-health ISEE is the only way to request the municipal contribution to the hotel portion of the fee.

It means that if you do not present the document, you are not entitled to the contribution, even if you are entitled to it.

In any case, each Municipality has its own regulation in which it defines the criteria for the “integration of the fee” with which to help the families of hospitalized patients. The Municipality can establish, on the basis of the ISEE, that a part of 50% of the (hotel) rate is paid by the hospitalized non-self-sufficient person. For example, if the fee is 100 euros, 50 euros are always paid by the local health authority, 50 euros are paid by the Municipality which, based on the ISEE, will make the patient pay the entire amount of 50 euros, or 20 euros , or nothing.

When nothing is owed, not even the “hotel” fee

So far the general rule on the criteria for dividing the fee. But there are cases in which nothing is due, that is, not even the hotel part of the fee has to be paid, as a recent ruling by the Court of Cassation reiterated.

In the case of patients hospitalized in RSAs seriously ill with Alzheimer’s (and senile dementia), the hotel fee is also paid by the Health Service. And nothing can be asked of relatives – spouses, children or grandchildren – even if they have signed a payment commitment with the RSA, considered “null” by the judges, who ordered the reimbursement of the amounts paid by the relatives. The lawyer Giovanni Franchi, lawyer for the appellant family members, underlines: «It is an important ruling as it reiterates that the costs of sharing the hotel expenses do not have to be paid by the patients or their families because in pathologies such as Alzheimer’s the member activities cannot be separated. -welfare from health services, for which they are paid by the NHS”.

The Ministry of Health itself confirms this to Corriere Salute: «Several sentences pronounced by courts have established that the costs of hospitalization in Rsa are totally borne by the National Health Service, when the hospitalization in question concerns a serious non-self-sufficient patient, and constitutes the only possibility to treat him and keep him alive, and not simply an alternative to family care”.

Right to health: must be respected even if resources are lacking

Â«If people with chronic illnesses and those who are not self-sufficient, or their family members, turn to a judge for violation of the right to health – explains Francesco Pallante, professor of Constitutional Law at the University of Turin – there is now a rich case history in which the local health authorities are condemned to return the sums. It should then be reiterated that, according to the Constitutional Court, any lack of funding does not justify the failure to implement, even partially, the right to health” recalls the jurist.

