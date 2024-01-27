When the State remains the controlling shareholder, companies grow and investors smile

#State #remains #controlling #shareholder #companies #grow #investors #smile

The controversies of recent days on the policy of selling shares held by the Treasury are “spoiled” by terminological confusion. The fury, especially on the part of the opposition, in defining the executive’s decision to implement Nadef’s forecasts (20 billion in sales in the three-year period 2024-2026) as a “fire sale” has made us lose sight of the difference between “privatization” and “placement”. The first term indicates “the transfer of public property to private individuals”.

The second is a «transfer to private individuals of shares or bonds held since issue». Considering the State as a “seller”, in the first case it gets rid of something it owned, in the second the transfer does not imply the seller’s exit from the shareholders’ register. This is the case of many IPOs over the last thirty years, from Eni to Enel up to Poste, Terna and Leonardo. Successful examples of companies in which the State is a shareholder. Just think of one fact: whoever had held Eni shares from the first tranche of the placement to today would have almost tripled their capital (from 5.42 euros in the offer to 14.76 euros last Friday) while at the same time receiving a flow dividend constant. And this is because opening up to the market has allowed the six-legged dog group to continue to grow (today it capitalizes 47.2 billion but some analysts believe the 100 billion target is not impossible), while remaining under state control (27 .7% CDP, 4.7% Treasury).

A similar argument applies to Poste, the subject of the procedures announced by ministers Giorgetti and Urso. From November 2015 (6.75 euros for the placement) to today (10.36 euros) the value of the company has grown by over 53%, exceeding 13.4 billion euros without the co-presence of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (35% ) and Mef (29%) has compromised its efficiency or undermined its leadership in the Life insurance sector in Italy. And if the same example applies to Enel (Mef 31%) as Poste, Terna (Cdp Reti at 29.9%) – originating from an offshoot of the state giant – has almost quadrupled its share price. In short, a deal for everyone: the State collected substantial sums (over 24 billion from the five Eni tranches alone) while maintaining control and the savers and investors who participated gained.

Different matters for cases in which privatization was total. Telecom, sold entirely on the market, never recovered after the 1999 takeover bid because the debt of the “courageous captains” remained in the acquired company, forcing it into continuous financial acrobatics. Since the glories of that climb, the stock has lost 95% of its value and a giant that competed with the European giants will now have to sell the network to reduce an unsustainable exposure. Ilva is at risk of closure. Seat Pagine Gialle no longer exists and not due to a business made obsolete by the triumph of search engines and artificial intelligence. In short, when the State remains as the controlling shareholder of a company, placing part of its shares, it does not sell off (the market decides the prices; ed.).

If, however, he decides to sell everything, the risk of failure is real. But since this is not the strategy of the Meloni government, there is no reason to worry, unless a purely propagandistic intent is pursued.